Using collapsible topics to organize your Moodle course

In previous versions of Moodle, all content items for each week or topic was displayed on the main page of the course. With collapsible topics, you can organize your course to collapse all sections (except section ‘0’ at the top of your page) to make the site look more organized and easier to navigate. To turn on the collapsible topics feature in your course:

1. On your Moodle site, select Turn Editing On from the gear icon on the top right of the page.

2. Click Edit Settings.

3. On the next page, navigate to Course Format > Format and select Collapsed Topics.



4. Choose your preferences for the collapsed topics. These include Icon position (left, right), Icon set (arrow, folder, etc.), whether to show the section summary when collapsed, instructions for students on how to use collapsed topics, etc.

5. Click Save and return to course to view your changes.

6. You will now be able to see section ‘0’ at the top of your page, followed by a collapsed list of all your course’s weeks or topics.