Scheduling appointments using Moodle

A helpful tool to schedule online or in-person office hours and other appointments within a Moodle course is the Moodle scheduler.* All teachers can add a scheduler to their course by following the steps below:
Note: It is also possible to schedule Zoom meetings on Moodle when using the Zoom Moodle activity. Learn how to add Zoom meetings to Moodle here.
- On your course’s main page, click Turn editing on from the gear icon near the top right side.
- Click +Add an activity or resource.
- In the box that appears, choose Scheduler and then click the Add button.
- A page called Adding a new Scheduler will appear. On this page, type in the name of the scheduler, You’ll be able to change this name later on, if needed.
- On this page, you will also be able to adjust certain settings of your scheduler, including the duration of each appointment, how many appointments students can schedule, and whether you would like scheduling to be available for pre-determined groups.
- To allow students to submit a message to you when scheduling an appointment, go to Booking form and student-supplied data. Here, you can also allow students to submit documents.
- Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click Save and display.
- You will see a webpage with the name of your scheduler at the top. On this new page, click Add slots.
- A drop-down menu will appear that allows you to add repeated slots or add a single slot. Click on the link to add repeated slots, which are the most frequent option when creating a scheduler.
- After you have added all desired slots, close out of the scheduler and save your settings, by clicking Save and return to course.
