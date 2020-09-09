Sharing large files to OneDrive and linking on Moodle

Whether you’d like to share a film clip, an outside link, or upload a class recording, there are several ways to add/share video on Moodle. In this Tech Doc, you’ll find the most-common ways to share video on Moodle based on where the video is originally stored/hosted.

The first step to sharing video stored on your computer/device is to upload it to a platform that offers sufficient storage space for large video files. For the Bryn Mawr community, the easiest way to do this is by uploading your video to OneDrive or Panopto. This article provides instructions for uploading your file to OneDrive.

Uploading a video to OneDrive

On your browser, visit webmail.brynmawr.edu and log into your account. On the blue toolbar near the top of your browser, navigate to your Office 365 apps by clicking on the Apps icon.

From the menu that appears, choose OneDrive. A new page will appear showing your OneDrive page.

On this new page, locate and click Upload button near the blue toolbar. From the dropdown menu, select Files.

A new window will appear showing files stored on your device. Find the video file you wish to upload and click Open. When the video has been uploaded, you will see a box indicating that the upload is complete and asking you to share a link to your file. Use the option Share Link to create a link for your video.

A small window will appear in which you can set your sharing preferences. Click on Anyone with the link can edit to start changing your preferences. In the Link Settings window, set your sharing preferences. If you’re sharing this link with anyone outside the Bryn Mawr community (such as Haverford students), click on Anyone with the link.

In Other Settings, choose whether the group you selected above can edit the document by checking/unchecking the box Allow Editing. This box is checked by default, so if you do not want users to edit the document, you will need to uncheck the box.



When you’re finished setting up your preferences, click Apply. From the window that appears next, click on the icon Copy Link. Yet another new window will appear showing you the URL and indicating that you have copied the link. You can click on Copy Link once again if you need to get the link back on your clipboard.



After you’ve uploaded your video to OneDrive and created a shareable link, navigate to Moodle to share the video: