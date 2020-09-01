Apporto: Remotely Connect to a Virtual Lab Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a device with internet access

Table of Contents:

What is Apporto?

Try LabStats first! Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP* or if no computers are available via LabStats. * i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.

Apporto allows you to stream a virtual computer through your web browser to any internet-enabled device. The virtual computers have been configured as closely as possible to our physical lab machines, and thus you will have access to most of the software typically available.

Accessible computers are broken up by Operating System:

Windows

Connecting to a Virtual Lab Computer

Navigate to our Apporto remote access page Click Log in



If prompted, sign in with your College email and password Click Launch under the Operating System you want to use



Frequently Asked Questions

How do I disconnect? Simply close the browser tab or window that has Apporto open.

How do I transfer files to/from Apporto? Download: Click to open a list of files on Apporto’s desktop*. Select your file and click Download. Upload: Click to open a list of files on Apporto’s desktop*. Click Upload and select your file. Cloud Mounter: Connect your cloud storage account (i.e. OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive) to seamlessly transfer files to and from the Virtual Lab computer. *To navigate to other folders, click “Cloud PC” and then select the folder you want to view.

A file I’m trying to download from Apporto is missing!

In Windows, Apporto only allows you to download from the Desktop and Documents folders. Please check “This PC” > “Downloads” for any files and move them elsewhere.

Where’s my H:?

Unfortunately you cannot access your H: or S: through Apporto. Instead, please refer to alternate file transfer methods in “How do I transfer files to/from Apporto?” above.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor