Am I Using a Bryn Mawr Zoom Account?

It is sometimes difficult to tell whether you are using a Zoom account on Bryn Mawr’s license or a separate account attached to your Bryn Mawr email address.

The clue is in your Zoom account profile:

Pull up your Zoom profile in a web browser. If you’re logged into Zoom through your web browser, click Profile in the left sidebar menu.

in the left sidebar menu. If you’re logged into the desktop app, click your profile picture (or your initials if you don’t set up a picture) in the upper right and choose My Profile ( Change Picture if you don’t have a picture) from the drop-down menu.

(or your if you don’t set up a picture) in the upper right and choose ( if you don’t have a picture) from the drop-down menu. You cannot pull up your profile page from a Zoom mobile app If this is a Bryn Mawr account, your Personal Meeting ID will contain https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us, as shown below.

Minimizing Confusion

We have instructions that can help you log into your BMC Zoom account, but before you do we recommend doing one of the following with your non-BMC account to avoid confusion in the future:

If you don’t need a personal Zoom account, delete your non-BMC account. If you want to keep a personal account, change the email address associated with it to something other than your brynmawr.edu email address. Log into the non-BMC Zoom account if you haven’t already.

Click Edit next to Sign-In Email .

next to . Enter a new email address.

Click Save Changes . Check the new e-mail address for a confirmation email similar to the one below. Click Confirm Change to complete the email change process.

.

If you don’t receive the confirmation email, log into Zoom using the old email address and password and resend the email. Be sure to check inbox folders where auto-generate mail might be routed (Spam, Junk, Other, Updates, etc.)



For help troubleshooting a personal Zoom account, please contact Zoom support — LITS cannot see information about non-BMC accounts.