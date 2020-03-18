Using the VPN for Off-Campus Access

Bryn Mawr College uses a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to allow users to access their Home directory and other network drives when off campus. Connecting to the VPN simulates being connected to the on-campus network, so users can work off-campus without missing out on any important data or resources. The app used to connect to the VPN is called Pulse Secure.

Please note: VPN logins are not compatible with the library proxy server, so make sure you are only connecting to one at a time.

Using the VPN with College computers (Windows)

College-provided Windows computers already have the Pulse Secure app installed on them. Follow the steps below to configure the app to use the College’s VPN.

Step 1

Open Pulse Secure. The easiest way is to type “pulse secure” into the search bar in the bottom left corner of your screen, then click on the app when it appears in the search results.

If the Pulse Secure App does NOT appear in the search results, please consult the last section of this post: Using the VPN with personal Windows computers.

Step 2

When Pulse Secure opens, it might ask you to sign in. Sign in like you would for webmail, with your full College email and password. Authenticate with Duo.

Step 3

In Pulse Secure, in the space under Connections, if you see an entry containing ingress.brynmawr.edu, follow this step. Otherwise, skip to Step 4. You can switch the connection’s status by clicking connect or disconnect on the right-hand side, and you can see whether it is connected or disconnected by looking under the name.

Step 4

If there is no entry under Connections, you need to add a connection. To do this, click the + button to the right of Connections. The Add Connection window will open. Enter the following information into the fields:

Type: Policy Secure (UAC) or Connect Secure (VPN)

Name: brynmawr.edu (This is a description, you can use whatever is easiest for you.)

Address: ingress.brynmawr.edu

Click Connect, then sign in with your College email and password if prompted.

Using the VPN with personal computers (Windows)

Step 1

In a web browser (we recommend Google Chrome for this process), go to https://ingress.brynmawr.edu. Log in with your College username and password.

Step 2

After logging in, you’ll see the Pulse Secure homepage, with the headers “Web Bookmarks,” “Files,” and “Client Application

Sessions.” Under the Client Application Sessions header, click the Start button to the right of Pulse Secure.

Step 3

Click Download to download the Application Launcher, then open the file to install it. To do so, if you’re using Google Chrome, click on the file that appears in the left of the pop-up banner at the bottom of the window. If you’re using a different browser and are prompted by a pop-up window, click Open or Run. Otherwise, open the downloaded PulseSecureAppLauncher file from the Downloads folder in File Explorer.

Step 4

Return to your web browser. Click on the blue link that looks like “HERE,” as indicated below. If you don’t see that link and are instead on the homepage again, instead simply click Start to the right of Pulse Secure again, like you did to begin this process.

You will be prompted by your browser to open the Pulse Secure Launcher App. In Google Chrome, click Open PulseApplicationLauncher.

Step 5

Next, you will be asked if you want to connect ingress.brynmawr.edu. To continue, click Yes, then click Always in the next window.

If you see a pop up asking you to allow Duo to make changes to your computer, click Yes. You may see this pop-up multiple times; click Yes each time.

Step 6

If you stop seeing progress or pop-ups, type “pulse secure” into the search bar in the bottom left corner of your screen.

If you see Pulse Secure — App, as seen in the following image, the Pulse Secure app has successfully installed. You can skip to Step 7.

If you don’t see that result, return to your web browser. In the ingress.brynmawr.edu homepage, click Start to the right of Pulse Secure once again. You will now have to repeat Step 5, but you will then see a download progress bar. When it completes, continue to the next step.

Step 7

Once the download completes, your computer will connect to the VPN through this program. When the VPN is running, you will see an icon which looks like a small S near your computer’s clock or in the App Tray. If you are connected, there will be a green dot or arrow on the icon as well.

Using the VPN with Apple computers (College-provided and personal)

If you have any questions about the following guide, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or by calling +1 610-526-7440.

Step 1

In a web browser (we recommend Google Chrome for this process), go to https://ingress.brynmawr.edu. Log in with your College username and password.

Step 2

After logging in, you’ll see the Pulse Secure homepage, with the headers “Web Bookmarks,” “Files,” and “Client Application Sessions.” Under the Client Application Sessions header, click the Start button to the right of Pulse Secure.

If a prompt to accept a security certificate appears, accept the certificate. This may happen the first time you connect.

Step 3

Click Download to download the Application Launcher, then open the file to install it.

If prompted by a pop-up window, click Open or Run. Otherwise, open the PulseSecureAppLauncher file from the Downloads folder in Finder.

To do so, if you’re using Google Chrome, click on the file that appears in the left of the pop-up banner at the bottom of the window. (See the image below.) If prompted by a pop-up window, click Open or Run. Otherwise, open the PulseSecureAppLauncher file from the Downloads folder in Finder.

Step 4

A window named PulseSecureAppLauncher.9.#.#.#### (where # is a version number) will open, as shown in the image below. In it, double click the PulseSecureAppLauncher.mpkg file to install the App Launcher.

If that window doesn’t open, go to your desktop. You should see an icon that looks like the image to the right, with the same name: PulseSecureAppLauncher.9.#.#.####. Double click on it to open the window and proceed.

Step 5

A new window named Install Pulse Secure Application Launcher will open. In the bottom right, click Continue then Install to begin the installation. When the installation is complete, click Close.

When you click Close, the window will ask if you want to move the files you just clicked on to Trash. You won’t need those files anymore, so click Move to Trash.

Step 6

Return to your web browser. Click on the blue link that looks like “HERE,” as indicated below. If you don’t see that link and are instead on the homepage again, instead simply click Start to the right of Pulse Secure again, like you did to begin this process.

Step 7

You will be prompted by your browser to open the Pulse Secure Launcher App. In Google Chrome, click Open PulseApplicationLauncher.

If you see a window that says “You are opening the application “PulseApplicationLauncher” for the first time. Are you sure you want to open this application?” Click Open.

In the next window, when asked “Do you want to allow Pulse Secure to contact the server…?” Click Always. You will now see a window showing download progress for the Pulse Secure app. The next window you see will ask for your administrator credentials. Enter your username and password, then click OK.



Step 9

When the download reaches a certain point, you will see a number of popups. Click on the window that says “System Extension Blocked,” and select Open Security Preferences. The System Preferences app will open. Click on the System Preferences window to bring it to the front, then click Allow in the bottom half of the window to the right of the text “System software from developer ‘Pulse Secure LLC’ was blocked from loading.” If Allow is greyed-out, click the padlock in the bottom left corner and sign in with your administrator credentials. Now you can click Allow.

Close System Preferences. You will now see some other windows. In the window that starts with “PulseSetupClient,” click OK. This window may appear again multiple times. Click OK each time. In the window that says “System Policy is preventing loading PulseSecure,” click OK. When the window named “Setup: Pulse Secure” finishes installing the application, it will close.

Step 10: Using Pulse Secure

When Pulse Secure is finished installing, it should connect automatically. In your menu bar, you will see its “S” icon, along with a green arrow:

If Pulse Secure is installed, but not connected, you will see the same “S” icon, but with green inside the “S” and no arrow:

If you click on either version of these icons, you will get a menu giving you connection options and the option to open the Pulse Secure app.

If you ever don’t see the Pulse Secure icon in the menu bar, you can open the app by typing “pulse secure” into Spotlight Search (the magnifying glass in the far right of the menu bar).