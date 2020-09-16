With our Zoom-Panopto integration, the recording of any Zoom meeting you host will be placed into Panopto automatically into your Meeting Recordings folder, which is a sub-folder of your My Folder in Panopto (note: you can also schedule Zoom meetings through Moodle using the Moodle-Zoom activity) . If your meeting is for a course, the integration eventually will place the recording in the appropriate course folder in Panopto; however, this part of the integration is still underway, so for now, you will need to move your recording from the Meeting Recordings folder to your course folder in Panopto using the following steps:

Sign into Panopto and go to your My Folder. In your My Folder, there will be a Meeting Recordings sub-folder if you’ve recently had any Zoom meetings (note: the Meeting Recordings folder will disappear if you do not have any active Zoom recordings, or after you move recordings out of it).

Click the Meeting Recordings folder to open it, and you should see your Zoom meeting recording. Click on the Settings button (gear icon) that appears underneath the video.

You will be taken into the Overview section of your video, and you’ll see information on the second line for the folder location, which should say Meeting Recordings. Click the Edit button next to the Folder title and delete Meeting Recordings.

Start to type the course folder into which you would like to move the video (note: you’ll need to type your entire course name, such as bmc.BIOL.B100.F20); courses should start to populate automatically, and you can select the correct course from the list. Hit the Save button underneath the folder name.

This will move your video out of the Meeting Recordings folder and into your course folder. Now that the video is in your course folder, students will be able to access it directly through the Panopto block in Moodle; it will be located under Completed Recordings in that block.