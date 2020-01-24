Add/Remove Users in a Moodle Site

A role determines what privileges and powers an individual has within a Moodle course.

Moodle Roles

Moodle has two “Teacher” roles, both of which enable the user to view and grade coursework of students in the course:

: Can also create and edit course resources (e.g. files, URLs, etc.) and activities (e.g., Quizzes, Forums). Non-editing Teacher: Cannot create or edit course resources and activities. This role is often used for TAs.

Note: Teachers can only see a student’s grades and coursework in the courses where they are a Teacher. They cannot see what the student does in other courses.

Moodle has two student roles, which have identical permissions. Students can view course resources, participate in course activities, and receive grades.

a student added to a Moodle course through the enrollment data feed from Bionic. Auditor: a student who is manually added to a course by a Teacher or system administrator. Use this role to give auditors or registered students access to an academic Moodle course and to give anyone a student role in a non-academic Moodle course.

Note: Bionic feeds enrollment data to Moodle, but Moodle feeds absolutely nothing to Bionic. A student’s role in Moodle has no effect on their registration status in Bionic. Students who do not show up on the Bionic roster for a course are not officially registered for it; teachers are welcome to add them as Auditors to give them access to the Moodle course site, but the students should also officially register for the course in Bionic if they want to receive academic credit for it.



Adding Users

Click Participants in the left navigation menu. Under Assign role, click the role you want to give the users you are adding. Start typing the name or email address of a person you want to add in the Select users search box, then click on the name to add it. You can do this multiple times to add multiple participants. Click Enroll Selected Users and Cohorts once you’ve selected everyone you wish to add.

Pro tip: Many community members have similar names and go by different forms of their names; use the email address (which is unique) to be sure you have the right person.

Removing Users

Click Participants link in the left-hand navigation menu. Find the user you wish to un-enroll and click on delete button (trashcan icon) on the far right side of the page under Status. Click Unenroll on the confirmation page to approve the change.

Note: Teachers cannot manually remove users with the role of Registered Student, since these users were added through Bionic. They will be marked as suspended when they are dropped from the official Bionic course roster. To hide students who have dropped, use the Filter option above the participants list to show only Active users.