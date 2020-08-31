Adding Printers on a Bryn Mawr Computer (Windows)

Here you can find instructions on how to install or uninstall printers and set a printer as your default on a Bryn Mawr College owned Windows computer.

Installing a printer:

Go to the Windows button, control panel and choose Devices and Printers At the top of the window, click Add a printer. This will bring you to a window that will search for available printers. Click The printer that I want isn’t listed even if your printer does so up in the list. In the Find a printer by other options window, select the option Find a printer in the directory, based on location or feature then click next The quickest search method is to type the first letter of the building where the printer is located into the Name field and click Find Now. Click on the Name label in the list to sort the printers by name and find the one you are looking for. Double-click the printer you would like to install and wait a few moments; you may be asked if your printer has a duplexer (all printers capable of double-sided printing do have a duplexer). You will then get a message that the printer has been successfully installed. Choose whether or not to use this printer as your default. Click Next, then click Finish.

To change your default printer, right-click on an installed printer in the Devices and Printers window and check Set as default.

Uninstalling a printer:

Go to the Windows button, control panel and choose Devices and Printers Locate and right click on the printer you need to uninstall and select remove device in the list that appears.

If you have any trouble with an installation or removal, or have any questions, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or x7440.