Copy Content from a Course on the Same Moodle Site

There are two ways to copy content between courses on the same Moodle site:
- Import is best if you are copying all or most of a course or want to preserve course layout and formatting.
- Sharing Cart works best if you are only copying a few activities or resources at a time.
If you need to copy materials from a different Moodle site (e.g. moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu), see Copy Materials from Old to New Moodle.
Prerequisites: A Teacher role in both courses.
Import
- Log in to the destination course (i.e., the course you are importing to)
- Click the gear icon (Actions menu) and select Import (as shown below).
- Select your source course (i.e, the course that contains the material you want to import) under Find a course to import data from.
- Moodle only lists 10 courses at a time; to narrow down the list, type part of the short or full name in box below and click Search.
- If a course doesn’t show up when you search, check that you’ve typed the name correctly and that you have a Teacher role in the course.
- Once you’ve selected a course, click Continue
- If you want to import all of the content from the source course, click Jump to Final Step to start the import and skip to step 7 below. Otherwise, click Next.
- On the Schema Settings page, check boxes next to items you want to include (and uncheck items you want to exclude) and click Next.
- The Confirmation and Review page summarizes what you selected; click Perform import to start the import or Previous, if you need to make changes.
- After you click Perform import, you will see a progress bar and an estimate of how long the import will take.
- Once the import is finished, click Continue to return to the destination course.