Copy Content from a Course on the Same Moodle Site

There are two ways to copy content between courses on the same Moodle site:

Import is best if you are copying all or most of a course or want to preserve course layout and formatting.

is best if you are copying all or most of a course or want to preserve course layout and formatting. Sharing Cart works best if you are only copying a few activities or resources at a time.

If you need to copy materials from a different Moodle site (e.g. moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu), see Copy Materials from Old to New Moodle.

Prerequisites: A Teacher role in both courses.

Import

Log in to the destination course (i.e., the course you are importing to) Click the gear icon (Actions menu) and select Import (as shown below).

Select your source course (i.e, the course that contains the material you want to import) under Find a course to import data from. Moodle only lists 10 courses at a time; to narrow down the list, type part of the short or full name in box below and click Search .

. If a course doesn’t show up when you search, check that you’ve typed the name correctly and that you have a Teacher role in the course.

Once you’ve selected a course, click Continue

If you want to import all of the content from the source course, click Jump to Final Step to start the import and skip to step 7 below. Otherwise, click Next.

On the Schema Settings page, check boxes next to items you want to include (and uncheck items you want to exclude) and click Next.