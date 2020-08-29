Connecting to Secure Wireless (eduroam) as a College Community Member

Bryn Mawr College offers internet access to all current college community members and some visitors. To connect to the network as a community member, please follow these instructions:

Connecting to eduroam:

To connect a personal device, select eduroam from the list of wireless networks

from the list of wireless networks Use your full email address (e.g. username@brynmawr.edu, username@haverford.edu) and password to connect

(e.g. username@brynmawr.edu, username@haverford.edu) and password to connect If you are using a College computer, it should already be configured to connect to eduroam automatically

If you’re having trouble connecting, please visit the Help Desk on the first floor of Canaday Library, or contact us at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

For information about connecting to the network as a Bryn Mawr College Alum or visitor, please go here.

More about eduroam:

eduroam is a secure wireless network offered by research and educational communities around the world which provides visitors from other communities with free, secure wireless during their travels. Because Bryn Mawr College has joined the eduroam confederation, community members who are traveling can connect to any eduroam network worldwide using their Bryn Mawr College email address and password. Visitors to campus from other participating schools will also be able to access eduroam here with their credentials from their home institution. For more information on eduroam, please reference www.eduroam.org or www.eduroamus.org. A full list of eduroam locations can be found here.