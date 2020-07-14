Printing to Public Printers from your Personal Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a personal laptop or desktop computer with internet access

Choosing a Printer

Note: You can install both print queues. Simply follow the instructions below twice, once for each queue.

Black & White ONLY: LabPrint

LabPrint Color: LabPrintColor¹

¹ Color printers aren’t available at all public locations.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.

Windows Press the key on your keyboard Click the icon Click Devices > Printers & scanners Click Add a printer or scanner Click The printer that I want isn’t listed

it may take some time to appear Choose Select a shared printer by name Enter the queue address you want to add \\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrint

\\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrintColor Click Next If prompted, click Install Driver Click Next and then Finish If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your Bryn Mawr username and password

MacOS Click on the icon in the upper-left of your desktop Select System Preferences Click Printers & Scanners Click the + in the bottom-left Select Add Printer or Scanner… Ctrl+click on the toolbar > Select Customize Toolbar… Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar > Click Done Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar Enter the following information Type: Windows printer via spoolss

Windows printer via spoolss URL (enter one or the other) : smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrint

smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrintColor

(enter one or the other) Name: LabPrint or LabPrintColor

LabPrint or LabPrintColor Use: Generic PCL Printer

if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript Click Add If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK If prompted to authenticate… …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer

enter the username and password for the computer …to the printer: enter your Bryn Mawr username and password

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor