Printing to Public Printers from your Personal Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a personal laptop or desktop computer with internet access

 

Choosing a Printer

Note: You can install both print queues. Simply follow the instructions below twice, once for each queue.

  • Black & White ONLY: LabPrint
  • Color: LabPrintColor¹

¹Color printers aren’t available at all public locations.

 

Step-by-Step Instructions

Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.

Windows
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Click theicon
  3. Click Devices > Printers & scanners
  4. Click Add a printer or scanner
  5. Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
    it may take some time to appear
  6. Choose Select a shared printer by name
  7. Enter the queue address you want to add
    \\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrint
    \\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrintColor
  8. Click Next
  9. If prompted, click Install Driver
  10. Click Next and then Finish
  11. If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your Bryn Mawr username and password
MacOS
  1. Click on theicon in the upper-left of your desktop
  2. Select System Preferences
  3. Click Printers & Scanners
  4. Click the + in the bottom-left
  5. Select Add Printer or Scanner…
  6. Ctrl+click on the toolbar > Select Customize Toolbar…
  7. Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar > Click Done
  8. Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar
  9. Enter the following information
    • Type: Windows printer via spoolss
    • URL (enter one or the other):
      smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrint
      smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrintColor
    • Name: LabPrint or LabPrintColor
    • Use: Generic PCL Printer
      if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript
  10. Click Add
  11. If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK
  12. If prompted to authenticate…
    • …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer
    • …to the printer: enter your Bryn Mawr username and password

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

