Printing to Public Printers from your Personal Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a personal laptop or desktop computer with internet access
Choosing a Printer
Note: You can install both print queues. Simply follow the instructions below twice, once for each queue.
- Black & White ONLY: LabPrint
- Color: LabPrintColor¹
¹Color printers aren’t available at all public locations.
Step-by-Step Instructions
Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.
Windows
- Press thekey on your keyboard
- Click theicon
- Click Devices > Printers & scanners
- Click Add a printer or scanner
- Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
it may take some time to appear
- Choose Select a shared printer by name
- Enter the queue address you want to add
\\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrint
\\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\LabPrintColor
- Click Next
- If prompted, click Install Driver
- Click Next and then Finish
- If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your Bryn Mawr username and password
MacOS
- Click on theicon in the upper-left of your desktop
- Select System Preferences
- Click Printers & Scanners
- Click the + in the bottom-left
- Select Add Printer or Scanner…
- Ctrl+click on the toolbar > Select Customize Toolbar…
- Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar > Click Done
- Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar
- Enter the following information
- Type: Windows printer via spoolss
- URL (enter one or the other):
smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrint
smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/LabPrintColor
- Name: LabPrint or LabPrintColor
- Use: Generic PCL Printer
if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript
- Click Add
- If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK
- If prompted to authenticate…
- …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer
- …to the printer: enter your Bryn Mawr username and password
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor