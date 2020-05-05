Graduating Students – Account Access

When a student graduates, access to a variety of College accounts and online services changes. Please be mindful of the following timelines when moving data and setting up post-graduation accounts.

Office 365: Email and OneDrive



Ninety (90) days after you graduate , you will lose access to your college Office 365, email and OneDrive account. If you’d like to save anything from Office 365, email, and OneDrive, you must do so before the end of this 90-day period. LITS cannot restore Office365 access or recover email or files for individuals who have lost access . Instructions for exporting email

, you will lose access to your college Office 365, email and OneDrive account. If you’d like to save anything from Office 365, email, and OneDrive, you must do so before the end of this 90-day period. . Bryn Mawr does provide an email forwarding service, which lets you forward e-mail received at your brynmawr.edu to another e-mail address. Please note: You will not be able to set up alumnae/i e-mail forwarding more than 30 days before you graduate. Once you set up this service, emails will begin forwarding within approximately 24 hours (even while you still have access to your Bryn Mawr email account).

Alums who are hired to work at the College (including the summer after graduation) will have alumnae forwarding disabled, as access to their full Bryn Mawr College email account will be re-enabled. Please remember to re-set up alumnae/i forwarding after your job at Bryn Mawr ends to ensure mail forwards from your Bryn Mawr College email address to the personal account of your choice.

Our agreement with Microsoft does not allow us to offer Microsoft Office to alums free of charge.

H: Drive

You will also lose access to your H: drive 90 days after graduation. Please move any files you wish to save. If you had access to other file shares for a campus job, access will end 90 days after graduation or earlier if your supervisor cancels your access.

Moodle

90 days after graduation, you will no longer have access to Moodle or any of the files you have stored there. Please download and save any files you feel you may need in the future, as well as any personal work you may want to publish/showcase.

Domain of One’s Own

90 days after graduation you will no longer be able to log in to manage your Domain of One’s Own website. See our Tech Doc for more information on migrating your domain.

Library Borrowing

Graduating students’ library accounts expire on the last day of finals week. In the Spring, graduating seniors who have returned all materials and paid all fines automatically get their accounts extended through the last day of Senior Week.

Alumnae/i borrowing is available

BIONIC

Your access will change when you graduate. You will no longer see registration panels or anything about student employment.

Use BIONIC to request transcripts

See the Server Accounts and Access policy for more information.