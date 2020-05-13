Microsoft Office – Installing on personal devices

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a personal laptop or desktop computer with internet access
Table of Contents:
Office365: Overview
You can install Microsoft Office on up to 5 devices simultaneously including laptops, desktops, smartphones and tablets.
*Microsoft Teams & OneDrive must be installed separately.
**For a full list of all applications offered, see All Apps.
Installing Microsoft Office
- Open Google Chrome¹ and navigate to portal.office.com
- If prompted, login using your College username and password
- Click Install Office in the top-right, select Office 365 apps
- To begin the installation, run the .exe or .dmg file that was downloaded
- After the installation finishes, open any Microsoft Office application
- Sign-in with your College username and password to active the software suite
¹Any internet browser works, but Google Chrome will provide the experience most consistent with these instructions.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor