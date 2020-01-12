Panopto Overview

Panopto, Bryn Mawr’s lecture capture system, enables instructors to quickly record classes or lectures and post the recordings for students to review. Not only that, but Panopto also offers features that help make the recordings more interactive as well (e.g. creating quizzes or PDFs to insert). To begin, instructors can simply log in to Panopto via Desktop app or online Platform on a computer to start and stop the recording, and Panopto does the rest. Panopto can simultaneously record a screencast (e.g., of slides presented on computer and/or projected during a talk), audio, and (optionally) video. If a recording has a screencast and video they appear side-by-side in the view window.

To learn more about Panopto’s features, check out Panopto’s Support Page.



Where to record:

Many lecture-style classrooms are equipped to record Panopto. To find one, go to the Technology Enhanced Classrooms webpage, find your building, and look for “lecture capture” in the listing.

With sufficient notice, Multimedia Services can set up other classrooms for recording. Request this when you reserve the room under “A/V Notes” on the Details tab in Virtual EMS, or contact Multimedia directly.

You can also record from any computer with a high-speed internet connection, webcam, and microphone.

Help for recorders:

Help for viewers:

If you’re having playback issues, you can check to see if your computer meets Panopto’s system requirements and whether you need to update anything. (For Mac computers . For PC computers .)



Additional support resources and documentation for Panopto are available online, with access to video tutorials as well.