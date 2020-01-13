Collecting and Sharing Audiovisual Assignments

Faculty planning to assign projects that require students to produce audiovisual recordings may be wondering about how to collect this work. Examples of recording assignments might include longform edited audio pieces, weekly recorded oral practice in language courses, or recordings of group presentations. This Tech Doc is a comparison of several tools that might be used to collect, organize, and store student work. If you’re not sure which tool best suits your purpose, please contact edutech@brynmawr.edu or help@brynmawr.edu (x7440) to arrange a consultation with a member of our educational technology staff.

Panopto is Bryn Mawr’s lecture capture system; in addition to its more common use as a way of recording entire class sessions, Panopto can also be used to host uploaded audio or video content.

Pros

Setup is easy: Each course has a dedicated Panopto page that is automatically integrated with our Moodle instance, and the user interface is fairly simple.

Upload any size file: Panopto has no file size limits for uploads!

Share with a wider audience: Recordings, once uploaded to Panopto, can be shared with others either via a link or by embedding the player on a web page.

Restricting access: Recordings can be made un-viewable to anyone other than the instructor or student recorder after a customized date. For instance, a recorder can go into their recording’s availability settings and make the video unavailable for viewing anytime after February 12th, if they so choose. Learn more about changing a recording’s availability settings here!



Interaction & Learning: Teachers can create quizzes or surveys within Panopto for students, or comment directly on a recording; with the Bookmarks and Notes features, instructors can leave comments for students that are linked to particular points in the recording.

Cons:

Software requirements: In order to upload for the first time, students need to download the Panopto app if using their own computers. Lab computers on campus already have this app installed.

The Campus Pack Podcast activity gives you the ability to create a set of podcasts (audio or video files) and link them to your course. Instructors or students can upload or link to files or even record directly into the Podcast activity. The Podcast is a great tool for posting procedural or how-to videos, as well as explanations for material within a course that is still confusing to students.

Pros

Ease of use: The user interface is similar to WordPress and other blogs, so students will likely find it easy to upload their files.

Grouping submissions: The Podcast can be set up to group submissions by student or by Group (if Groups are being used in the Moodle course), or to have all submissions in the same place.

Cons

Complex setup, particularly for group or single assignments: Setting up the podcast assignment can be tricky, particularly for first-time users. For ease of use, we highly recommend using the “Single copy” setting rather than “group mode” or “one per person”.

File size limit: Short recordings (less than 5 minutes for video and up to around 15 for audio) are fine, but there is a limit on the size of files that can be uploaded.

No time-linked comments: Text comments can only be left on the submission overall – notes cannot be tied to particular moments in the video.

Campus Pack Journal exists as a way for individual students to keep portfolios or logs of their own progress in the course, accessible only to themselves and the instructor. For that reason, Journal is useful for keeping personal reflections or collections of work in one place for the student to review and the instructor (or TAs) to grade.

Pros

Privacy: The content of Campus Pack Journals is by default only visible to the course instructor and the individual student.

Collect external files: Students can upload audio or video files to their Journal, or link to recordings hosted on another service, such as YouTube or even Tegrity.

Chronological collection: A great feature of Campus Pack Journal is that it collects all work by a single student in one place, allowing for easy exploration of all assignments over time.

Cons