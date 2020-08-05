Back Up a Moodle Site

Under the terms of our Moodle Policies, LITS will guarantee that course content remains available to Teachers for at least two years. If you need to move course materials from an old Moodle site (such as moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu) to a new Moodle site, or you want archival copies of your courses for long-term storage, you can create a course back-up file which you can download and store outside of Moodle.

By default, this Moodle Backup will contain all course activities, formatting, and resources (i.e., readings, files, links, etc.). It is saved in an .mbz file format that can only be opening by restoring it into another Moodle course.

Back Up a Course on moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu (Fall 2014-Spring 2017 courses)

Log into the course. Choose Backup from the Course Administration block.

On the Initial Settings page, leave the defaults, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Next. Onthe Schema Settings page, uncheck any blocks, activities, or resources that you don’t need, then scroll to the bottom and click Next. On the Confirmation and Review page, you can rename the file to something more meaningful (optional). Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Perform Backup. When the backup is finished, you will see Backup completed successfully. Click Continue. Find the file you just created in your User private back area, and click Download.

Back up a Course on moodle.brynmawr.edu (Fall 2017-Summer 2020 courses):

Log into the course. Click on the gear icon (Actions menu) and select Backup

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Jump to Final Step.