Copying Materials from the Old Moodle Site to the New One

While you can use Import or the Sharing Cart to copy materials between Moodle courses on the same server, the only way to move materials from the old Moodle site to the new one is to Back Up the course on the old server and Restore to upload it into a course on the new site. Anyone with a Teacher role in both courses can do this themselves. LITS is also happy to copy materials for you, but note that 600+ course shells are created every semester and it may take us a day or two to copy materials during periods of peak demand.

Request that LITS Copy a Course

If you are on campus or logged into the College’s VPN:

Click Moodle Support in the menu bar at the top of any Moodle page. Choose Copy old course into new.

Click the Request course copy button. Fill out the form and click Request to submit. This form will create a Help Desk ticket and send it to the entire Moodle support team so that the next available staff member can copy the copy for you.

If you cannot get to campus or log into the College’s VPN, you can put in a request by emailing the following information to help@brynmawr.edu:

The COURSE NUMBER (e.g., HISTB102) and TERM (e.g., fall 2019) for each old course(s) you want us to copy

The COURSE NUMBER and TERM that you want us to copy the course into. (We will assume the same course in the upcoming term if you do not specify.)

If the course has multiple sections and the sections are different, please specify which sections to copy/to from.

Copy a Course Over Yourself

Note: We’ve significantly increased the server upload limit, so fewer people should encounter issues with courses being too large to back up.

First, create a backup of the old courses:

Log into the old Moodle site. Navigate to the course you want to back up. Click on the Actions menu (gear icon) in the top right and choose Backup from the drop-down menu. If you want to include all of the course content in the backup, scroll to bottom of the page and click Jump to Final Step. If you want to back up only some of the content, click Next to go through the steps and deselect the content you don’t need. Once the backup successful message appears, click Continue. Download the backup file to your hard drive.

Next, Restore the backup into the new course on the new Moodle site: