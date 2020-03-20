Software for Personally-owned Computers

For a limited time during COVID-19 online learning, some lab/campus software is also available for off-campus use and personally-owned computers. This includes:

ArcGIS

ChemDraw

Mathematica

MatLab

NVivo

Stata

SPSS

Students who need access to software for use in a class: please consult your instructor or visit your Moodle course for installation and access instructions.

Community members who would like to request access to software for use outside of a specific class: please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

More Software Downloads