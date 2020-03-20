Software for Personally-owned Computers

For a limited time during COVID-19 online learning, some lab/campus software is also available for off-campus use and personally-owned computers. This includes:
- ArcGIS
- ChemDraw
- Mathematica
- MatLab
- NVivo
- Stata
- SPSS
Students who need access to software for use in a class: please consult your instructor or visit your Moodle course for installation and access instructions.
Community members who would like to request access to software for use outside of a specific class: please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
More Software Downloads
- Get Microsoft Office Free for Windows, macOS, and mobile devices
- Windows for Fac/Staff (Work from Home licensing)
- Read&Write
- Anti-virus
- Sophos Free AntiVirus and AntiMalware tools
- Some of the below products do have paid versions, which you are welcome to purchase. However, the free version will likely do all that is required. Note: Run only one Anti-Virus per computer. If changing software, previous software must be uninstalled completely.
- Windows: Microsoft Security Essentials (Windows 8 and higher comes with Windows Defender pre-installed)
- Windows: AVG Free
- Windows: Avast! Home Edition
- Mac: ClamXav
- Anti-Spyware
- Windows: Spybot Search and Destroy (Anti-Spyware *only*, no Anti-Virus)
- Windows: Malwarebytes Anti-Malware (Anti-Spyware *only*, no Anti-Virus)
- Other Discounted Software