Computer Model Selections

If you are looking for guidance in purchasing a personal computer to bring to College with you, see What to Bring to College: Technology Edition.
This listing is for selecting or purchasing College computers (including with Grant and Research Funds). It is updated each spring (last update, March 2020). Please note that all newly purchased hardware will be equipped with Windows 10 or macOS Catalina (10.15).
- If you are purchasing for your department, grant, research needs, etc. you may select from the models below — if you require pricing, or believe your needs differ from the provided options please contact the Help Desk.
- If you are selecting a computer replacement, please refer to the materials you have been provided for more information related to your selection.
Windows Desktop: Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro
- Intel 9th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics
- 16GB Memory
- 256GB SSD Hard Drive
- Dell standard keyboard and mouse
- Dell UltraSharp 24″ USB-C Monitor with 1080p HD resolution (1920×1080)
- 4 year warranty
Windows Laptop: Dell Latitude 5400
- Intel 8th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics
- 14.0-inch Anti-glare LCD (1920×1080)
- Integrated camera/mic
- 16GB Memory
- 256GB SSD Hard Drive
- Wireless LAN (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) with Bluetooth
- 4 year warranty with accidental damage protection
- Approximately 3 lbs
- Optional USB-C Dock w/ power cable
Apple Desktop: Mac Mini (requires additional funding)
- Intel 8th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics
- 256GB SSD Hard Drive
- 16GB Memory
- AppleCare+ Protection Plan (3 year)
- Apple mouse and Keyboard with numeric keypad
- Dell UltraSharp 24″ USB-C Monitor with 1080p HD resolution (1920×1080)
Apple Laptop: 13” MacBook Pro (requires additional funding)
- Space Gray
- 13.3” Retina display
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
- 256GB SSD Hard Drive
- 16GB Memory (cannot be upgraded after purchase)
- 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- AppleCare+ Protection Plan (3 year)
- Approximately 3 lbs
Additional funding is required for non-standard computers, alternate specifications, and all departmental or grant-funded purchases. Some specifications and models may not be available.
Additional Options
New MacBook and MacBook Air models with 8 GB or more (16GB recommended) of memory and AppleCare+ may be supported as secondary/research computers, but are not available for primary computer replacement.
iMacs and some other Dell Latitude, OptiPlex, and Precision models are available but are priced individually at the time of purchase and are considered a custom order.
Ask us about tablets, 2-in-ones, all-in-ones, and alternate configurations. Please understand that not all models will be supported or sponsored by the College, or eligible for primary replacement funding.
Extended warranties are required on all College computer purchases.