Computer Model Selections

If you are looking for guidance in purchasing a personal computer to bring to College with you, see What to Bring to College: Technology Edition.

This listing is for selecting or purchasing College computers (including with Grant and Research Funds). It is updated each spring (last update, March 2020). Please note that all newly purchased hardware will be equipped with Windows 10 or macOS Catalina (10.15).

If you are purchasing for your department, grant, research needs, etc. you may select from the models below — if you require pricing, or believe your needs differ from the provided options please contact the Help Desk.

If you are selecting a computer replacement, please refer to the materials you have been provided for more information related to your selection.

Windows Desktop: Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro

Intel 9th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics

16GB Memory

256GB SSD Hard Drive

Dell standard keyboard and mouse

Dell UltraSharp 24″ USB-C Monitor with 1080p HD resolution (1920×1080)

4 year warranty

Windows Laptop: Dell Latitude 5400

Intel 8th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics

14.0-inch Anti-glare LCD (1920×1080)

Integrated camera/mic

16GB Memory

256GB SSD Hard Drive

Wireless LAN (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) with Bluetooth

4 year warranty with accidental damage protection

Approximately 3 lbs

Optional USB-C Dock w/ power cable

Apple Desktop: Mac Mini (requires additional funding)

Intel 8th Gen i5 Processor with Integrated HD Graphics

256GB SSD Hard Drive

16GB Memory

AppleCare+ Protection Plan (3 year)

Apple mouse and Keyboard with numeric keypad

Dell UltraSharp 24″ USB-C Monitor with 1080p HD resolution (1920×1080)

Apple Laptop: 13” MacBook Pro (requires additional funding)

Space Gray

13.3” Retina display

8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

256GB SSD Hard Drive

16GB Memory ( cannot be upgraded after purchase)

2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AppleCare+ Protection Plan (3 year)

Approximately 3 lbs

Additional funding is required for non-standard computers, alternate specifications, and all departmental or grant-funded purchases. Some specifications and models may not be available.

Additional Options

New MacBook and MacBook Air models with 8 GB or more (16GB recommended) of memory and AppleCare+ may be supported as secondary/research computers, but are not available for primary computer replacement.

iMacs and some other Dell Latitude, OptiPlex, and Precision models are available but are priced individually at the time of purchase and are considered a custom order.

Ask us about tablets, 2-in-ones, all-in-ones, and alternate configurations. Please understand that not all models will be supported or sponsored by the College, or eligible for primary replacement funding.

Extended warranties are required on all College computer purchases.