Software Configurations for College Computers

Posted September 1st, 2020 at 3:03 pm.

This article covers most of the configurations used for College computers and what software can be found on them.
Last updated: September 1st, 2020

Note: This article uses collapsible sections, click on the arrows to expand/hide information.

 

Standard (newly imaged computers)

 

Windows 10

  • 7-Zip
  • Adobe Acrobat DC
  • Adobe Flash Player
  • ArtStor OIV
  • Audacity
  • CDBurnerXP
  • Google Chrome
  • Internet Explorer
  • iTunes
  • iCloud
  • Java
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Putty
  • Sophos Antivirus
  • Skype for Business
  • VLC
  • Windows 10 Education
  • Windows Media Player
  • WinSCP

 

MacOS

  • Adobe Acrobat DC
  • Automator
  • Calculator
  • Calendar
  • Chess
  • Contacts
  • Dashboard
  • Dictionary
  • DVD Player
  • FaceTime
  • Fetch
  • Font Book
  • Game Center
  • GarageBand
  • Google Chrome
  • iBooks
  • Image Capture
  • iMovie
  • iTunes
  • Launchpad
  • MacOS 10.14 Mojave
  • Mail
  • Maps
  • Messages
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Microsoft OneNote
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft Powerpoint
  • Microsoft Remote Desktop
  • Microsoft Word
  • Notes
  • Numbers
  • Pages
  • Photo Booth
  • Photos
  • Preview
  • Quicktime
  • Reminders
  • Safari
  • Skype
  • Sophos Antivirus
  • Stickies
  • Stuffit Expander
  • Text Edit
  • Time Machine
  • VLC Media Player
Public Labs and Classrooms

 

Windows 10

All software from Standard above.

  • Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)
  • ArcGIS
  • Audacity
  • ChemDraw
  • Deep Freeze
  • Financial Edge
  • Google Earth Pro
  • Mathematica
  • MatLab
  • Nircmd
  • NVivo
  • Processing
  • Python
  • QGIS
  • Read & Write
  • R
  • RStudio
  • SAS
  • SPSS
  • Stata
  • Uniflow client
  • Zotero Chrome plugin
  • Zotero Word plugin
  • Zotero Standalone

 

MacOS

All software from Standard above.

  • Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)
  • Adobe Flash Player
  • Apple Xcode
  • Audacity (with Lame MP3 and FFMpeg Codecs)
  • ChemDraw Professional
  • Cn3D
  • Google Earth Pro
  • Igor Pro
  • Java RE 1.6
  • Kaleidagraph 4.5
  • Logger Pro
  • MacPyMOL
  • MacTeX
  • Mathematica
  • MatLab
  • Python 3
  • R
  • RStudio
  • SPSS Statistics
  • Stata
  • XQuartz
  • Zotero
Carpenter Digital Media & Collaboration Lab (DMCL)

 

All software from Standard & Public Labs and Classrooms above.

  • ABBYY Finereader
  • Agisoft (one computer only)
  • AutoCAD
  • Atom text editor
  • Blender
  • Gephi
  • Project Client
  • SketchUp
  • Unity
  • Wondershare
Departmental Machines

 

Additional software is installed each year per department request. Please consult the department in question concerning available software.

Apporto

 

Windows 10

  • 7-zip
  • Adobe Acrobat DC
  • Adobe After Effects 2020
  • Adobe Animate 2020
  • Adobe Audition 2020
  • Adobe Bridge 2020
  • Adobe Character Animator 2020
  • Adobe Creative Cloud
  • Adobe Dimension 2020
  • Adobe Illustrator 2020
  • Adobe InCopy 2020
  • Adobe InDesign 2020
  • Adobe Lightroom 2020
  • Adobe Lightroom Classic
  • Adobe Media Encoder 2020
  • Adobe Photoshop 2020
  • Adobe Prelude 2020
  • Adobe Premiere 2020
  • Adobe Premeire Rush
  • Apporto Cloud Mounter
  • ArcGIS Desktop 10.8
  • Dokan Library 1.3.1.1000
  • Google Chrome
  • IBM SPSS Statistics 25
  • IBM SPSS Statistics 27
  • Kaleidagraph 4.5
  • Maxon Cinema 4D 22
  • Mozilla Firefox 80.0
  • NCapture for Internet Explorer
  • Notepad++
  • NVivo 12
  • PerkinElmer ChemOffice 19.1
  • PerkinElmer CHemOffice Suite 2019
  • PerkinElmer ChemScript 19.1
  • Python 3.2.2
  • QSR NCapture for Chrome
  • R 4.0.2
  • RStudio
  • Stata 16
  • VLC Media Player
  • Wolfram Mathematica 12.1
  • WolframScript
  • Zotero

 

MacOS

  • Adobe Acrobat DC
  • Adobe After Effects 2020
  • Adobe Animate 2020
  • Adobe Audition 2020
  • Adobe Bridge 2020
  • Adobe Character Animator 2020
  • Adobe Creative Cloud
  • Adobe Dimension 2020
  • Adobe Dreamweaver 2020
  • Adobe Illustrator 2020
  • Adobe InCopy 2020
  • Adobe InDesign 2020
  • Adobe Lightroom Classic
  • Adobe Media Encoder
  • Adobe Photoshop 2020
  • Adobe Prelude 2020
  • Adobe Premiere 2020
  • Adobe XD
  • App Store
  • Automator
  • Calculator
  • Calendar
  • ChemDraw 19.1
  • Facetime
  • Firefox
  • Font Book
  • GeoGebra Classic 6
  • Google Chrome
  • IBM SPSS Statistics 27
  • iTunes
  • Kaleidagraph 4.5
  • Mail
  • Mathematica
  • Maxon Cinema 4D R22
  • Messages
  • Notes
  • NVivo 12
  • Preview
  • Python 3.8
  • QGIS 3.14
  • QuickTime Player
  • R
  • RStudio
  • Safari
  • Stata
  • Stocks
  • StuffIt Expander
  • TeX
  • TexMaker
  • TextEdit
  • VLC
  • WolframScript
  • XCode
  • Zotero

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

Filed under: Academic Software,General Assistance by Roy Smith

Comments are closed.