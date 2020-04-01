Off-Campus Access to Library Resources

Current Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff can access subscription databases, e-books and online journals from off campus by logging into EZProxy with their College username and password.

How EZProxy Works

Log into EZProxy and navigate to library resources from the library’s website or Tripod. The URLs of the pages you access will contain proxy.brynmawr.edu. If you no longer see proxy.brynmawr.edu in the URL, add the proxy prefix https://proxy.brynmawr.edu/login?url= to the beginning of the URL to reinitiate your EZProxy session (or use the bookmarklet, which will do this for you).

Because EZProxy works by dynamically re-writing URLs, ensure you navigate by clicking on links within a page, not by typing in URLs into the address bar. If you close your browser window, you will need to log back in.

Bookmarklet

To install the EZProxy bookmarklet, visit the LITS website and drag the button to your browser’s bookmarks toolbar. Then, just click it any time you want to access your current page via EZProxy.

VPN Users

There is a conflict between the Pulse Secure VPN system’s Client Application (available from ingress.brynmawr.edu; used for logging into on-campus ) and EZProxy. You will not be able to use the EZProxy system while you are connected to the Pulse Secure client.

Troubleshooting

Make sure you’re logged out of the VPN before you try to use the proxy server

If you use Xfinity with Advanced Security Center, you may see an SSL error. You may need to deactivate “Protected browsing.”

Try accessing the link on your cell phone or mobile device using your data plan, not wifi.

Alumnae/i



Alums don’t have proxy access to Bryn Mawr resources, but can access some databases: Access JSTOR, Project Muse, and Mango Languages from off-campus