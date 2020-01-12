Sharing Panopto Recordings Outside of Moodle

Panopto is integrated with Moodle in order to make it easy for faculty to record classes, talks, instructional videos and share it with students in their courses. However, you can also give anyone access to a Panopto video you’ve recorded by getting a anonymous public link to the video and sharing it with them. Anyone who has this link will be able click on it and view the video, so you control access to the video by controlling who has access to the link.

For example, if you want to provide public access to the video, you could paste the link on a website. If you wanted to share it with only a few people, you could paste it in an e-mail to those people (although there is always the risk that they could forward it to others or the email could be hacked).

To get a public link for a Panopto video:

Log into Panopto by clicking on the Panopto Course Settings link within its Moodle block (in any course) or logging in with your Bryn Mawr username and password at brynmawr.hosted.panopto.com Find the recording you want to share and select the Share button underneath. Under the Who has access section, choose the level of access you want to have for your recording, that is, who can view it and how. (The options are: “Specific people”, “Anyone at your organization with the link”, “Anyone at your organization”, and “Anyone with the link”.) For ease of use, LITS recommends selecting Anyone with the link. Panopto will generate a new URL for the recording. Copy this URL and share it with anyone who needs to view the recording.

Anyone who has the link should be able to click it to begin viewing. Viewers will not be asked to log in to Panopto or Moodle, and they do not need to have a BMC username and password. Apart from copying the link and sharing it externally, in Who has access, you can also “Invite people” and send it to different email addresses or Bryn Mawr contacts directly through Panopto.

For more information and help troubleshooting, see Panopto’s How to Share a Video documentation or their video tutorial on the subject. To prevent people from downloading your recordings for offline viewing, check out our Tech Doc on the subject!