Recording a Lecture in a Classroom

Bryn Mawr subscribes to a lecture capture service called Panopto, which is designed to make it easy for people to record lectures and talks and post the recordings for others to view them. Panopto can simultaneously capture audio and video of a person lecturing and a screencast of what they project overhead from the podium computer during a lecture. Recordings are automatically uploaded to Panopto’s servers and can be shared with students via a course Moodle site or with viewers outside of a course via a public link.

Getting Ready to Record

Not all rooms are equipped for lecture capture. If you need to record a talk or classes, be sure to schedule the event or the course in a room that is:

Go to the Technology Enhanced Classrooms web page Look up your building. Find a room that has a “Lecture Capture Camera” in the listing under Cameras/Mics.

Most lecture-style classrooms are equipped for lecture capture. Seminar-style classrooms and meeting rooms typically are not set up for lecture capture.

You will also need to have to have a Teacher role in a Moodle site in order to record lectures. (Any Moodle site will do, it doesn’t have to be an academic course-related site.) If you don’t have one already, please e-mail help@brynmawr.edu.

Starting a Recording

Turn on the classroom computer and log in. Open any applications and files that you will use to during your lecture. For example, if you wanted to show PowerPoint slides, a web page, and an image in a PDF document, you would open your PowerPoint file, your web browser, and the PDF file.

Note: Panopto will use all of the RAM, cache space, and processing power available when it is launched. Opening your presentation materials before opening Panopto ensures that computer resources are reserved for those processes.

Launch the Panopto recorder, of which there are two options to do so. You can either: 1) open the Panopto desktop app that is installed on all campus computers or 2) login to Bryn Mawr’s online Panopto platform.

Launch Option 1: Opening the Panopto Desktop App Double-click on the desktop Panopto icon (a green circular ribbon with a blue arrow inside it, below) in the system tray (PC) or Dock (Mac) If prompted to log in, log in use your normal Bryn Mawr username and password. If you are not prompted and someone else’s name is listed in top right hand corner of the recorder window (e.g. “moodle-prod.acoll”), click Sign out , and then log in.



Launch Option 2: Visit Bryn Mawr’s online Panopto platform. Open the website and log in with your Bryn Mawr credentials. Click on the blue Create button and select Record a new session from the drop-down list. (which also includes these options: “Panopto Capture–Beta”, “Upload Media”, “Webcast”, “Scheduled Recording”, “Build a session”, “Playlist”, and “New Folder”). This task is pictured below.



Choose the course you are recording to/for from the drop-down Folder menu at the top of the page. Give the recording a Name or use the default (recording day, date, and time).

Check the audio levels by speaking and watching the microphone bar: Move the slider bar to increase or decrease volume as needed.

If nothing shows up in the audio level window, click Settings and try different options on the Default audio source menu until you find one that works. Call Multimedia (x7449) if none do. Check the video settings: Be sure the Instructor Video box is checked.

box is checked. You should see the camera feed in the window above the checkbox.

If no video appears or the camera isn’t pointed where you need it, click Settings and try a different Default video source or re-position the camera using the onscreen controls. Call Multimedia (x7449) if none of the sources work. Panopto automatically records a screencast of what is presented on the recording computer. You do not need to do anything to enable this and you cannot turn this off. When you are finished with set up, click Record to start recording.

Note: In many rooms, the video camera mounted in the ceiling is the only audio input source. In these cases, you will need to enable Instructor Video in order to record audio even if you only want a narrated screencast.

For more detailed information, including how to use on-screen features during a recording, see Panopto’s guide on How to Record a Video and Best Practices for Recording.

Stopping and Uploading the Recording

To end a recording, click S top in the Desktop app.

in the Desktop app. In the dialog box that appears, choose Done to upload the recording to the Panopto server for processing and streaming.

Lock the computer (Windows) or put it to sleep (Mac), but do not turn it off.

The recording will finish uploading in the background as long as the computer remains on and connected to the Internet. (Even if you log out and another user logs in.)