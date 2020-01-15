In addition to using Panopto to record lectures and talks in the classrooms that are set up for that purpose (see Recording a Lecture in a Classroom), you can also upload videos created or recorded elsewhere into Panopto to share it with viewers. They can be uploaded to Panopto from any computer (Mac or PC); if the Panopto recorder is already installed on the computer it will download automatically as part of the process.

Please note that media files can only be uploaded online via Bryn Mawr’s Panopto platform and not through the accompanying Desktop app, whose use is strictly for video recording and editing purposes.

In order for the upload to be successful, also be aware that your video needs to be in one of the following formats: *.mpeg, *.mpg,*.mps,*.ps,*.mp2,*.m2v,*.m2a,*.mp4,*.m4v,*.m4a,*.3gp,*.mov,*.qt,*.asf, *.wmv,*.wma,*.avi,*.flv,*.f4v,*.f4a,*.ts,*.tsv,*.tsa,*.mts, *.m2ts

To upload a video to Panopto:

Log into a Moodle course and click on the Panopto Course Settings link in the Panopto Moodle block (or head over to the platform directly ) .

Exit out of the Course Settings box that appears. From the dark blue Create drop-down button, choose Upload Media from the list. (Other listed options include: Record a New Session, Webcast, Build a Session, Playlist, and New Folder.)

Next, choose where you want your uploaded media to be located with the prompt Add Files to. Common locations include courses or folders. You can either drag your desired video to the space that says “Drag video or audio files here (or click to find on computer)”, or upload from your desktop. After uploading, you should see a check mark accompanied by the message “Upload complete. You can close this window now”.

After completing these steps, the video will be processed and published in Panopto. Depending on the length of the recording, it may take several minutes to complete.

Need more?

Take a look at Panopto’s documentation on uploading videos here! Or check out their video tutorial on the subject.