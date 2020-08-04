Moodle Log-In Issues

General Troubleshooting Steps

If you are having difficulty logging in to Moodle, try the following:

Make sure you are clicking the Bryn Mawr or Haverford button to log in, as shown in the image below. Students from other colleges (e.g., Swarthmore) enrolled in Bryn Mawr courses should use the Bryn Mawr option.

Only use the Login as guest option if you do not have a Bryn Mawr or Haverford userid. Guests will only be able to access courses that are guest accessible.

option if you do not have a Bryn Mawr or Haverford userid. Guests will only be able to access courses that are guest accessible. Do not use the Sysadmin login only section. It will only work for Moodle system administrators. Try logging into your college email or Bionic account with your college credentials. If you can’t log in to these systems, there may be a problem with your account, password or Duo set-up.

Bryn Mawr users should contact theHelp Desk (610-526-7636, help@brynmawr.edu).

Haverford users should contact the ProDesk (610-896-1480, prodesk@haverford.edu).

Be sure to tell them you are having problems logging in to multiple systems. Open a private browsing window (called “incognito browsing” in Chrome) and try logging in again. Need instructions for private browsing? Do a web search for “private browsing” and the name of your browser (i.e., Safari, Chrome, etc.).

If you can log in through a private browsing window, then your web browser has cached or saved old data that is interfering with your log-in. You can fix this by clearing your browser’s cache (search for “clear cache” and your browser name to find instructions). Open a different web browser and try logging in again (for example, if you usually use Safari, try Chrome). If you can log in through a different browser, there is some incompatibility between your usual web browser and Moodle. Try upgrading your preferred browser to the most recent version. If that doesn’t fix the problem, you may need to use a different browser as a workaround until the incompatibility is resolved.

If You Are New to Bryn Mawr …

Moodle accounts and enrollments are created by Bionic. Bionic feeds data to Moodle periodically throughout the business day, but changes in Bionic do not instantaneously show up in Moodle.

IF

you have just been hired OR

you are a non-Bryn Mawr student who has just registered for your first Bryn Mawr course

AND

You are unable to log in OR

you can log in but see an error message saying you do not have a Moodle account

don’t see courses are enrolled in

THEN your data has not had time to sync in Moodle.

Wait a while and try logging in again, If a day passes and you can’t access Moodle, and none of the troubleshooting steps above help, then there is definitely a problem — please contact the Help Desk (610-526-7636, help@brynmawr.edu) and let us know!

Former Students, Faculty and Staff

Community members who graduate or leave the college will lose access to Moodle when their college username and password expires. For more information see Graduating Students — Account Access and Information for Departing Faculty and Staff.