Questionnaire: Collecting Info from Students in Moodle

The Moodle Questionnaire activity allows you to survey Moodle course participants for the purposes of gathering information. Questions do not have a “right” answer (as they must in Quiz), and responses can be anonymous or identified, and can optionally be displayed to students.

Questionnaire is useful for gathering biographical or diagnostic information from students at the start of a course, gathering student feedback, and metacognitive self-reflection or gathering ideas or review questions from students. Many paper-based Classroom Assessment Techniques can be adapted as Questionnaire activities, and you can set up the questionnaire so that students periodically reply (e.g., daily or weekly) to collect responses over time. You can save and/or publish a Questionnaire you’ve created as a template, so that you and/or colleagues can adopt across multiple courses. Our educational technologists are happy to help you design or adapt questionnaires to meet your pedagogical needs.

Create a Questionnaire Activity

In a Moodle course, click on Add an activity or resource, select Questionnaire, and click ADD. (If you do not see the option to add activities, click the Gear icon and choose Turn editing on.) Give the Questionnaire a Name and (optionally) Description. You can optionally use the standard Timing, Activity Completion, and Restrict Access settings to control when the Questionnaire is available and/or whether students must complete it before they can access other activities. Adjust the Response Options to control how the questionnaire works: Type : Default is “respond many”; change this if you want to limit students to respond once or daily, weekly, or monthly.

: Default is “respond many”; change this if you want to limit students to respond once or daily, weekly, or monthly. Respondent Type: Default is “fullname”; change to “anonymous” if you do not want student’s names associated with their responses.

Default is “fullname”; change to “anonymous” if you do not want student’s names associated with their responses. Students can view ALL responses: Change to “never” if you don’t want students to see each others’ responses. Other choices control when responses are revealed — for example, if you are using a questionnaire to solicit potential review or exam questions from students, you might want to choose “always” so they can see what others have already submitted and avoid duplicates.

Change to “never” if you don’t want students to see each others’ responses. Other choices control when responses are revealed — for example, if you are using a questionnaire to solicit potential review or exam questions from students, you might want to choose “always” so they can see what others have already submitted and avoid duplicates. Send submission notifications: Default is no; adjust if you want to receive a notice or full copy of the response via message/email when someone submits.

Default is no; adjust if you want to receive a notice or full copy of the response via message/email when someone submits. Save/Resume answers: Default is “no”; consider changing to “yes” for long surveys or surveys with short answer responses so that respondants can save their progress as they go.

Default is “no”; consider changing to “yes” for long surveys or surveys with short answer responses so that respondants can save their progress as they go. Allow branching questions: Default is “no”; change if you want to have students elaborate on answers yes/no or multiple choice questions.

Default is “no”; change if you want to have students elaborate on answers yes/no or multiple choice questions. Autonumbering: Default is “autonumber pages and questions”; consider turning off if you allow branching questions.

Default is “autonumber pages and questions”; consider turning off if you allow branching questions. Submission grade: Default is “no grade”; change to give students a fixed number of points for submitting responses as an incentive. The Content options settings control where the questions on the activity come from. Create new is the default, or you can choose an existing Questionnaire as a template. Click Save and Display when you are finished.

Important note: “Public” questionnaires collect data from students across multiple courses. Responses from all courses are collected into a single questionnaire, and visible to the questionnaire’s creators in the course where it was created.

Add Questions and View Responses

The Questionnaire interface is very similar to the Quiz interface. In a new, blank questionnaire you will be prompted to add questions, but in all other cases, when you click on the Questionnaire activity you will see several tabs: