The buttons on the Moodle text editor enable you to format text, add links and embedded media, record and embed short video or audio files, add mathematical equations and special characters, and check the accessibility of web content you are creating. You can hover the cursor over a button for on-screen text description.

From left to right, the buttons are:

Show/hide lower row of advanced buttons (hidden by default).

Apply styles

Apply bold

Apply italic

Create bulleted list

Create numbered list

Add or edit link (when you select an embedded image, you will see additional contextual options for editing it)

Delete link

Embed Panopto video

Insert image (when you select an embedded image, you will see additional contextual options for editing it)

Insert other media

Record audio

Record video

Manage all embedded files

If you show the “advanced” tool bar, the buttons are:

Apply underline

Apply strikethrough

Apply subscript

Apply superscript

Change font color*

Left-align text or embedded media

Center-align text or embedded media

Right-align text or embedded media

Open equation editor

Insert special character

Insert or edit table** (when you select an embedded table, you will see additional contextual options for editing it)

Clear formatting

Undo/redo

Check accessibility

Read section aloud

HTML/code view

* Exercise caution when changing font colors. Maintain a high degree of contrast between text and background so that readers with visual impairments can see text clearly, and avoid using color as the only means of conveying information (for example, instead of making important text red, make it bold or underlined AND red, so that viewers who cannot discern color can also see the distinction).

**Exercise caution when adding tables to your content, as they must be tagged appropriately in order to be accessible and they don’t play well with different screen orientations (i.e. tablet vs. web browser). As a general rule, only use tables for information that needs to be presented in tabular form. Don’t use them to try to format a page or align images and text — any alignment will look different on different screens, and the results will be inaccessible to a screen reader.