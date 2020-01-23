Adding the Panopto Block to a Moodle Course

When a Panopto block is added to a course and “provisioned,” it creates a parallel course folder on the Panopto server. Anyone with a Teacher role in the Moodle course will have a Creator permissions for the Panopto folder and and anyone with an Auditor or Registered Student role in the Moodle course will have Viewer permissions. The block lists links to available recordings for all users; Creators will also see links for editing the Course Settings and downloading the Panopto recording software.

Starting in Spring 2020, the Panopto block will automatically be added to new academic courses when they are created in Moodle. If the Panopto block is not visible in a Moodle Course, anyone with a Teacher role can add it to enable the Moodle integration.

To add the Panopto course block:

Click on the gear icon (Actions menu) and choose Turn editing on. Click Add a block at the bottom of the left side bar. Choose Panopto from the list of available blocks. If the block contains a message that the “course has not yet been provisioned” click the Provision Course link beneath that message. You will see a message that course participants have been added with the appropriate roles.

If you have any difficulty, please copy any error messages and email them to help@brynmawr.edu with the name of the course in which you are trying to add the block.