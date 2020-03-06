Conference Calling from Off-Campus

In addition to making conference calls from your desk phone, LITS provides two solutions for remote conference calling.

Skype for Business

The first of our options is Skype for Business which offers chat, audio, and/or video. This solution can be used for calls or meetings with up to 250 people and can be used to reach people without an @brynmawr.edu account. For more information, please see our Skype for Business documentation.

MiCollab Desktop or Mobile Clients

Our second option is the Micollab Client which is an extension of your desk phone. This solution can be used for audio calls with up to 6 people and can be used to call any phone number internal or external to Bryn Mawr College. This option works best if you need to initiate a call, but you do not have a computer available to use Skype for Business. Please see our MiCollab setup documentation for installation instructions and information on the versions of clients we have available. Once you’ve set up your client, please see our Micollab conference calling documentation for instructions on how to make a conference call.

If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.