Conference Calling with MiCollab Softphone

MiCollab is an optional piece of software that accompanies your College phone extension. It can be installed on your computer or smartphone. For more information about our options and the installation process, please see our Micollab setup documentation. Once you have set up your MiCollab client and enabled your softphone, please use the following instructions to make conference calls.

Conference calling on Micollab desktop client

Type in the first person’s phone number in the “Search or Dial” field in the upper right of your computer screen (see figure 1) If you’re dialing an external number, dial 1 before entering the area code and phone number of the person you are trying to reach

Dial only the 4-digit extension on any internal numbers you are trying to reach

Please contact the Help Desk for assistance dialing international numbers Once you have successfully connected with your first caller, click the “Conference” icon in blue ribbon at the bottom of your call screen and repeat step 1 to add your second caller (figure 2). Repeat step 2 for adding up to 5 callers. Once you have successfully added all of your callers, click the “Conference” icon once again to initiate conferencing with all parties.



Fig. 1



Fig 2

Conference calling on Micollab mobile client

Type in the first person’s phone number after clicking “Dialpad” in the left tab of your app (see figure 3) If you’re dialing an external number, dial 1 before entering the area code and phone number of the person you are trying to reach

Dial only the 4-digit extension on any internal numbers you are trying to reach

Please contact the Help Desk for assistance dialing international numbers Once you have successfully connected with your first caller, click the icon of the three dots stacked vertically at the bottom left of your call screen then select “Conference” and repeat step 1 to add your second caller (figure 4) Click the + button next to your new caller’s name to add them to the call (figure 5) Repeat steps 1-3 for adding up to an additional 5 callers.



Fig. 3



Fig. 4



Fig. 5

Please note: While you can make phone calls using owlphone.brynmawr.edu, you cannot make conference calls using that website.

If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.