Using the VPN for Off-Campus Access

Bryn Mawr College uses a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to allow users to access their Home directory and other network drives when off campus. Connecting to the VPN simulates being connected to the on-campus network, so users can work off-campus without missing out on any important data or resources. The app used to connect to the VPN is called Pulse Secure.

Please note: VPN logins are not compatible with the library proxy server, so make sure you are only connecting to one at a time.

Using the VPN with College computers (Windows)

College-provided Windows computers already have the Pulse Secure app installed on them. Follow the steps below to configure the app to use the College’s VPN.

Step 1

Open Pulse Secure. The easiest way is to type “pulse secure” into the search bar in the bottom left corner of your screen, then click on the app when it appears in the search results.

Step 1.A

If the Pulse Secure App does NOT appear in the search results, please consult the last section of this post: Using the VPN with personal Windows computers.

Step 2

When Pulse Secure opens, it might ask you to sign in. Sign in like you would for webmail, with your full College email and password. Authenticate with Duo.

Step 3

In Pulse Secure, in the space under Connections, if you see an entry containing ingress.brynmawr.edu, follow this step. Otherwise, skip to Step 4. You can switch the connection’s status by clicking connect or disconnect on the right-hand side, and you can see whether it is connected or disconnected by looking under the name.

Step 4

If there is no entry under Connections, you need to add a connection. To do this, click the + button to the right of Connections. The Add Connection window will open. Enter the following information into the fields:

Type: Policy Secure (UAC) or Connect Secure (VPN)

Name: brynmawr.edu (This is a description, you can use whatever is easiest for you.)

Address: ingress.brynmawr.edu

Click Connect, then sign in with your College email and password if prompted.