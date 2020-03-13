Teaching Online with Teams

Installing and Setting Up Teams

The first step is to obtain the Teams client. This is available to download for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android from Microsoft. If you are unable to download Teams, you can access the web version by logging in on the Microsoft Teams page. You are entitled to the licensed version for both. Note: We recommend that if you access the web version of Teams, use Chrome since it does not work in Firefox or Safari. Open Teams on your computer and log in with your College username and password.

Note: Upon entering the Teams desktop app for the first time, you may see a window on your screen that lists specific Teams you’re not a member of (e.g. Admissions); you can ignore this.

Scheduling classes:

We recommend using Outlook to schedule a Teams meeting for your class.

Schedule a meeting. If you use the Desktop version of Outlook, switch to the calendar, click Meeting, and then the Teams Meeting button.

If you use Outlook Web Access (Webmail), switch to the calendar, click New Event and then Add Online Meeting (to the right of the room/location field), then select Teams Meeting.

Set the date and time as you would normally. Make your meeting recurring to generate one unique link that will work for all of your class sessions. Invite yourself and any BMC colleagues who will be hosting the class or meeting, but not your students – this comes later. Outlook will automatically generate a “Join this Meeting” link and a dial-in number. Hit send, and this info will be shared with your attendees in the description field of the event. Click on the event you just set up in your calendar to open the details Right-click (or control + click on a Mac) on the Join Teams Meeting in the description field of your event link to copy the URL. Share the copied link via Moodle by sending an announcement and/or posting it on your class page.

Hosting your Meeting:

Letting your students in

Your students do not need a Teams account to join. They should be able to join through their browser (EXCEPT for Firefox and Safari) or by downloading the Teams app once they click your meeting link.

Microsoft provides documentation you can send to your students as a resource

Since your students will be joining the meeting as guests, they will by default enter the lobby before getting admitted by you. Teams will alert you when someone is waiting in the lobby.

Click Admit to let them into the meeting, or View lobby to admit or deny them, as well as see a list of everyone who’s waiting.

If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.