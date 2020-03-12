Using Microsoft Teams

Teams is a college-supported platform for connecting synchronously with students and other staff members. The app is available for download in MacOs, Windows, Android, and iOS. It allows you to share your presentation and offers a chat window for questions and answers. Teams provides the ability to continue your lectures live online during your scheduled class meeting time (detailed documentation will be available 3/13/2020).

Please note: Microsoft is currently transitioning Skype for Business functionality to Teams. Teams will fully replace Skype for Business on July 31, 2021.