Using the VPN for Off-Campus Access (macOS)

If you are looking to use the VPN with a Windows computer, click here.

Bryn Mawr College uses a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to allow users to access their Home directory and other network drives when off campus. Connecting to the VPN simulates being connected to the on-campus network, so users can work off-campus without missing out on any important data or resources. The app used to connect to the VPN is called Pulse Secure.

Please note: VPN logins are not compatible with the library proxy server, so make sure you are only connecting to one at a time.

Using the VPN with computers running macOS (College-provided and personal)

If you have any questions about the following guide, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or by calling +1 610-526-7440.

Step 1

In a web browser (we recommend Google Chrome for this process), go to https://ingress.brynmawr.edu. Log in with your College username and password.

Step 2

After logging in, you’ll see the Pulse Secure homepage, with the headers “Web Bookmarks,” “Files,” and “Client Application Sessions.” Under the Client Application Sessions header, click the Start button to the right of Pulse Secure.

If a prompt to accept a security certificate appears, accept the certificate. This may happen the first time you connect.

Step 3

Click Download to download the Application Launcher, then open the file to install it.

to download the Application Launcher, then open the file to install it. To do so, if you’re using Google Chrome, click on the file that appears in the left of the pop-up banner at the bottom of the window. (See the image below.)

To do so, if you’re using Google Chrome, click on the file that appears in the left of the pop-up banner at the bottom of the window. (See the image below.) If prompted by a pop-up window, click Open or Run. Otherwise, open the PulseSecureAppLauncher file from the Downloads folder in Finder.

Step 4

A window named PulseSecureAppLauncher.9.#.#.#### (where # is a version number) will open, as shown in the image below. In it, double click the PulseSecureAppLauncher.mpkg file to install the App Launcher.

If that window doesn’t open, go to your desktop. You should see an icon that looks like the image to the right, with the same name: PulseSecureAppLauncher.9.#.#.####. Double click on it to open the window and proceed.

Step 5

A new window named Install Pulse Secure Application Launcher will open. In the bottom right, click Continue then Install to begin the installation. When the installation is complete, click Close.

When you click Close, the window will ask if you want to move the files you just clicked on to Trash. You won’t need those files anymore, so click Move to Trash.

Step 6

Return to your web browser. Click on the blue link that looks like “HERE,” as indicated below. If you don’t see that link and are instead on the homepage again, instead simply click Start to the right of Pulse Secure again, like you did to begin this process.

Step 7

You will be prompted by your browser to open the Pulse Secure Launcher App. In Google Chrome, click Open PulseApplicationLauncher.

If you see a window that says “You are opening the application “PulseApplicationLauncher” for the first time. Are you sure you want to open this application?” Click Open.

In the next window, when asked “Do you want to allow Pulse Secure to contact the server…?” Click Always. You will now see a window showing download progress for the Pulse Secure app. The next window you see will ask for your administrator credentials. Enter your username and password, then click OK.



Step 9

When the download reaches a certain point, you will see a number of popups. Click on the window that says “System Extension Blocked,” and select Open Security Preferences. The System Preferences app will open. Click on the System Preferences window to bring it to the front, then click Allow in the bottom half of the window to the right of the text “System software from developer ‘Pulse Secure LLC’ was blocked from loading.” If Allow is greyed-out, click the padlock in the bottom left corner and sign in with your administrator credentials. Now you can click Allow.

Close System Preferences. You will now see some other windows. In the window that starts with “PulseSetupClient,” click OK. This window may appear again multiple times. Click OK each time. In the window that says “System Policy is preventing loading PulseSecure,” click OK. When the window named “Setup: Pulse Secure” finishes installing the application, it will close.

Step 10: Using Pulse Secure

When Pulse Secure is finished installing, it should connect automatically. In your menu bar, you will see its “S” icon, along with a green arrow:

If Pulse Secure is installed, but not connected, you will see the same “S” icon, but with green inside the “S” and no arrow:

If you click on either version of these icons, you will get a menu giving you connection options and the option to open the Pulse Secure app.

If you ever don’t see the Pulse Secure icon in the menu bar, you can open the app by typing “pulse secure” into Spotlight Search (the magnifying glass in the far right of the menu bar).