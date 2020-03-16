Teaching Online With Moodle

Class size, time zones and bandwidth issues can make it challenging for an entire class to meet synchronously online (e.g., in a webinar). You can use Moodle tools to create more flexible, asynchronous learning opportunities that everyone can participate in. Moodle also creates a common framework for posting resources and links students need to complete an online class.
Below are some common online learning needs and Moodle options for meeting them. Click on the links to see how-to info for each tool.
- Sharing recordings of lectures, podcasts, and video with students:
- Small files can be uploaded directly to a Moodle course
- Larger files can be uploaded to the Panopto folder for your course. Uploaded videos will show up in the Panopto block in your course, or you can embed them or place links to them within the course page to group them with readings or assignments.
- Checking student comprehension of assigned readings or videos:
- Use Quiz to create low-stakes, formative assessments. Multiple-choice quizzes can enable students to quickly self-assess; essay questions require less time to set up, but more time for manual grading and feedback.
- Use Questionnaire instead of Quiz if you want to ask students questions that don’t necessarily have a right answer or to collect info. Many common in-person Classroom Assessment Techniques (CATs, such as “What was the muddiest point of this lecture?) can be easily adapted as Questionnaires.
- If your class is large, but you want to ask open-ended questions, consider using Questionnaire instead of Quiz to ask questions, and then provide global feedback to the class about patterns of correct and incorrect answers you see.
- Facilitating asynchronous discussions:
- Forums are great tools for hosting online discussions. For best results, give students clear and narrow windows in which to post, and then to reply to others posts. This will be become more natural with practice, but in the beginning will require scaffolding.
- Getting feedback from students, checking in on their well-being and how the class is going: use Questionnaire
- Collecting homework, problem sets, essays, etc.: use Moodle’s Assignment feature.
- Assessing students: use Moodle Quiz or post the test as a document for students to download, complete and submit via an Assignment.
- Providing feedback: Most Moodle activities can be set up so that Teachers can give students an individual grades and/or feedback. Giving individual feedback in large courses may not be feasible; instead you may want to upload a document with model answers; upload or record an assignment debrief; or record a problem solution.