Teaching Online With Moodle

Class size, time zones and bandwidth issues can make it challenging for an entire class to meet synchronously online (e.g., in a webinar). You can use Moodle tools to create more flexible, asynchronous learning opportunities that everyone can participate in. Moodle also creates a common framework for posting resources and links students need to complete an online class.

Below are some common online learning needs and Moodle options for meeting them. Click on the links to see how-to info for each tool.