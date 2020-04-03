Attending a Zoom Meeting

Posted April 3rd, 2020 at 10:09 am.

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

  • To host meetings: a Zoom account
  • To join meetings: the free Zoom app (no account necessary)
  • a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access

Table of Contents:

 

Helpful Tips for before joining your first Zoom meeting

  1. Install the free Zoom app on your device(s)
  2. Test your connection by joining a test meeting
  3. Test your device’s audio & video
  4. Learn how to mute/unmute your microphone and video camera
  5. Be mindful about what is happening behind you when your web cameras are on. It is possible to set a virtual background. You can add your own images. Unsplash has a lot of beautiful free images.
  6. Know how to get the presenter’s attention. You may be asked to raise your hands on your webcam, unmute your mic and chime in, or use Zoom’s built-in nonverbal feedback buttons.
  7. Learn how to use the Chat box.
  8. Learn how to use Alt+Tab (Windows) or Cmd+Tab (MacOS) to quickly switch between Zoom and your notes.
  9. Learn how to share your screen.
    • If you’re sharing a specific application, have it open before clicking Share.
    • For Microsoft PowerPoint: share before you enter Presenter View.
  10. Know how to ask for help during a breakout session — please note that not all instructors will use this feature.
  11. You can give control of your screen to your meeting host so that your instructor can help, or they may request remote control of your screen to troubleshoot problems.

 

Recording a Meeting

As the meeting host, your instructor may record the meeting. Zoom will always notify participants that a meeting is being recorded.

  • If you are joining via computer or mobile device: you will receive a notification pop-up
  • If you are joining via phone: you will hear an audio prompt if it’s already being recorded or, at the time the recording begins

Always remember that you can set your virtual background and/or mute your video camera or microphone.

 

 

Learn more about Zoom

Visit Zoom’s Help Center which contains an in-depth Getting Started Guide and a collection of one minute video introductions.

Additionally, Zoom hosts free and interactive live training webinars daily.

  • Zoom Meetings For Education (45 minutes)
  • Getting Started with Zoom Meetings (30 minutes)
  • Zoom Meetings (60 minutes)

Live training is great since you can ask questions, but you can also watch recorded training sessions from the same link.

LinkedIn Learning also has a great class on Zoom (45 minutes). Please login with your Bryn Mawr credentials.

 

Optional: Getting a Zoom Pro account

A Zoom Pro account is not required to use Zoom, but can be helpful if you host group meetings or act as a TA.

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

Filed under: Zoom Tags: by Nathalia Santos

