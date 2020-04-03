Attending a Zoom Meeting

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.
Before you start, you may need access to the following:
- To host meetings: a Zoom account
- To join meetings: the free Zoom app (no account necessary)
- a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access
Table of Contents:
- Helpful Tips for before joining your first Zoom meeting
- Recording a Meeting
- Learn more about Zoom
- Optional: Getting a Zoom Pro account
- Questions?
Helpful Tips for before joining your first Zoom meeting
- Install the free Zoom app on your device(s)
- Test your connection by joining a test meeting
- Test your device’s audio & video
- if your video/camera isn’t working
- Learn how to mute/unmute your microphone and video camera
- Be mindful about what is happening behind you when your web cameras are on. It is possible to set a virtual background. You can add your own images. Unsplash has a lot of beautiful free images.
- Know how to get the presenter’s attention. You may be asked to raise your hands on your webcam, unmute your mic and chime in, or use Zoom’s built-in nonverbal feedback buttons.
- Learn how to use the Chat box.
- Learn how to use Alt+Tab (Windows) or Cmd+Tab (MacOS) to quickly switch between Zoom and your notes.
- Learn how to share your screen.
- Know how to ask for help during a breakout session — please note that not all instructors will use this feature.
- You can give control of your screen to your meeting host so that your instructor can help, or they may request remote control of your screen to troubleshoot problems.
Recording a Meeting
As the meeting host, your instructor may record the meeting. Zoom will always notify participants that a meeting is being recorded.
- If you are joining via computer or mobile device: you will receive a notification pop-up
- If you are joining via phone: you will hear an audio prompt if it’s already being recorded or, at the time the recording begins
Always remember that you can set your virtual background and/or mute your video camera or microphone.
Learn more about Zoom
Visit Zoom’s Help Center which contains an in-depth Getting Started Guide and a collection of one minute video introductions.
Additionally, Zoom hosts free and interactive live training webinars daily.
- Zoom Meetings For Education (45 minutes)
- Suitable for both Students and Educators
- Webinar recording from March 12, 2020.
- Getting Started with Zoom Meetings (30 minutes)
- Zoom Meetings (60 minutes)
Live training is great since you can ask questions, but you can also watch recorded training sessions from the same link.
LinkedIn Learning also has a great class on Zoom (45 minutes). Please login with your Bryn Mawr credentials.
Optional: Getting a Zoom Pro account
A Zoom Pro account is not required to use Zoom, but can be helpful if you host group meetings or act as a TA.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor