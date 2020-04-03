Attending a Zoom Meeting

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

To host meetings : a Zoom account

: a Zoom account To join meetings : the free Zoom app (no account necessary)

: the free Zoom app (no account necessary) a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access

Table of Contents:

Helpful Tips for before joining your first Zoom meeting

Recording a Meeting

As the meeting host, your instructor may record the meeting. Zoom will always notify participants that a meeting is being recorded.

If you are joining via computer or mobile device : you will receive a notification pop-up



: you will receive a notification pop-up If you are joining via phone: you will hear an audio prompt if it’s already being recorded or, at the time the recording begins

Always remember that you can set your virtual background and/or mute your video camera or microphone.

Learn more about Zoom

Visit Zoom’s Help Center which contains an in-depth Getting Started Guide and a collection of one minute video introductions.

Additionally, Zoom hosts free and interactive live training webinars daily.

Zoom Meetings For Education (45 minutes) Suitable for both Students and Educators Webinar recording from March 12, 2020.

(45 minutes) Getting Started with Zoom Meetings (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Zoom Meetings (60 minutes)

Live training is great since you can ask questions, but you can also watch recorded training sessions from the same link.

LinkedIn Learning also has a great class on Zoom (45 minutes). Please login with your Bryn Mawr credentials.

Optional: Getting a Zoom Pro account

A Zoom Pro account is not required to use Zoom, but can be helpful if you host group meetings or act as a TA.

See Creating an Institutional Zoom account

