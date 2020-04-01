Teaching with Zoom

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

To host meetings : a Zoom Pro account

: a Zoom Pro account To join meetings : the free Zoom app (no account necessary)

: the free Zoom app (no account necessary) a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access

Table of Contents:

Overview

This article covers the basics of creating and hosting Zoom classes. Please also see:

Advanced Features in Zoom for features such as polling, breakout rooms or recording your meeting

Creating an Institutional Zoom Account for instructions on creating a Pro account for instructors and other meeting hosts

Scheduling Classes

The following process will need to be repeated for each of the courses you are teaching via Zoom. This will require a Zoom Pro account.

Navigate to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us Click Sign in and enter your Bryn Mawr credentials Click Schedule a Meeting in the top-right For Topic: enter your course title Below Time Zone, check the box next to Recurring Meeting For Recurrence: select No Fixed Time

This ensures your meeting link is available whenever you click it.

For Meeting ID: leave it as default (generate automatically) For Meeting Password: we suggest leaving it checked*

*this will provide added security from Zoom trolls/Zoom-bombs For Video & Audio: leave them as default*

*cameras are off upon entry and participants manually enable them For Meeting Options: check Mute participants upon entry Click Save Next to Join URL click Copy the invitation

Share the copied join information via Moodle by sending an announcement and/or posting it on your class page. Remind your students to install the Zoom app PRIOR to class. They DO NOT need an account to join.

Send them our Attending a Zoom Meeting Tech Doc

Note: We strongly recommend this workflow as opposed to adding students to your calendar meeting. By posting the link to Moodle, you ensure that all Tri-Co students have exactly the same experience.

Hosting Meetings

0) Getting Set up

Download the Zoom Client for Meetings Sign-in with your Bryn Mawr College credentials

1) Joining your meeting

Open the Zoom Client on your computer Click Meetings at the top banner Select your class and click Start If prompted, click Join with Computer Audio Click on the Microphone icon to mute/unmute yourself and the Camera icon to turn your webcam on/off

2) Letting your students in

By default, Zoom gives you complete control over who has access to your class, meaning you will need to let your students in.

Click Manage Participants



a) Admit or deny an individual…

Hover your mouse over their name, click Admit or Remove.

b) Admit everyone

If everyone waiting is familiar, click Admit all.

3a) Sharing your desktop or a file

Click Share Screen

You may need to grant Zoom access for screen-sharing and recording. If so, follow the pop-up prompts provided by Zoom. Zoom covers the difference between the available options of screen and file sharing.

Zoom should NOT be used for any kind of permanent file storage, use OneDrive or Moodle instead.

3b) Managing your meeting

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor