Accessing Kanopy with BMC credentials

Visit https://brynmawr.kanopy.com/ to get started To set up your account, click on Don’t have an account yet? Get Started (in red). You will see the screen Access Kanopy through your university. On this page, click on Log In to Bryn Mawr.

You will be sent to the EZProxy sign-in page, where you should sign in with your BMC credentials.

Upon signing in, you should be able to connect to the Kanopy. If not, refresh the Kanopy page and it should show that you are logged in.

