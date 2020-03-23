Panopto: Get Emailed When Videos are Posted

Panopto can notify viewers when new videos are posted to a particular course or shared folder, but it is a two-part opt-in process. If either of these is disabled, an individual won’t get a notification email.

Turn On Notifications at the Course/Folder level:

If you want your students or other viewers to be able to receive emails when videos are posted to a course or folder, you must first enable this option at the course/folder level:

Navigate to your course folder (or other folder with shared videos) and open it. Click the gear (Folder Settings) icon in the top right. Click Settings. Check the box next to Email users when sessions are ready to view, as illustrated below.

Note: Only creators or videographers can change these settings. The settings only apply to videos recorded or uploaded to this folder.

Turn On Notifications for Your Account

If you want to be receive notifications when videos are posted, you need to turn this option on for your account:

Open up Panopto and click on your name in the upper right. Click User Settings. Choose Info, then check the box next to Email me when sessions finish processing. Click Update Contact Info, just below that option to save your changes.

Note: You will only get e-mails for videos uploaded or recorded to My Files or to a shared folder for which the folder owner/creator has turned that option on.