Adobe Creative Cloud – Accessing from personal devices

THIS ACCESS IS TEMPORARY; EXPIRES 5/31/2020.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop computer with internet access

Table of Contents:

What is Creative Cloud?

Creative Cloud is Adobe’s suite of productivity software, including everything from Acrobat to Photoshop.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Navigate to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Portal Enter your Bryn Mawr College email address and click Continue Login with your Bryn Mawr College credentials Click View all

a) For a single application:

Find your desired application and click Download



b) For multiple applications:

We suggest downloading the Creative Cloud app and then downloading additional applications (i.e. Acrobat, Photoshop, etc.) from there.

[Students] Daily Creative Challenges

Adobe provides these guided projects where participants receive creative prompts and connect with professionals, mentors, and other students for feedback and support.

See below:

[Faculty] Distance Learning Resources

Discover inspiring projects, best practices, and new ideas so you can continue to drive valuable learning in our new virtual environments! See more at Adobe’s Distance Learning Resources.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor