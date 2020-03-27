Adobe Creative Cloud – Accessing from personal devices

THIS ACCESS IS TEMPORARY; EXPIRES 5/31/2020.
Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop computer with internet access
Table of Contents:
- What is Creative Cloud?
- Step-by-Step Instructions
- [Students] Daily Creative Challenges
- [Faculty] Distance Learning Resources
- Questions?
What is Creative Cloud?
Creative Cloud is Adobe’s suite of productivity software, including everything from Acrobat to Photoshop.
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Navigate to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Portal
- Enter your Bryn Mawr College email address and click Continue
- Login with your Bryn Mawr College credentials
- Click View all
- a) For a single application:
Find your desired application and click Download
b) For multiple applications:
We suggest downloading the Creative Cloud app and then downloading additional applications (i.e. Acrobat, Photoshop, etc.) from there.
[Students] Daily Creative Challenges
Adobe provides these guided projects where participants receive creative prompts and connect with professionals, mentors, and other students for feedback and support.
See below:
[Faculty] Distance Learning Resources
Discover inspiring projects, best practices, and new ideas so you can continue to drive valuable learning in our new virtual environments! See more at Adobe’s Distance Learning Resources.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor