Mapping your BMC Network Drives

Posted August 10th, 2020 at 10:04 am.

Mapping your network drives allows you to access files stored on your H: or departmental files stored on the S: from your computer.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a laptop or desktop computer with internet access
  • Off-campus: a connection to the Pulse Secure VPN

 

Choosing a Network Drive

Note: You can map both drives, simply follow the instructions below twice.

  • Home Drive (H:)
  • Departmental Drives (S:)

 

Step-by-Step Instructions

Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.

Windows
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Search for and open This PC
  3. At the top, click ComputerMap Network Drive
  4. For “Drive”, select either H: or S:
  5. For “Folder”, enter the path of the directory you want:
    \\home.brynmawr.edu\home\username
    \\storage.brynmawr.edu\storage
  6. Un-check Reconnect at sign-in
  7. Check Connect using different credentials
  8. Click Finish
  9. When prompted, enter your College username and password
    “Remember my credentials” will only work until you change your password
  10. Click OK
  11. In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window
MacOS
  1. Open Finder
  2. At the top, click Go Connect to Server
  3. For “Server Address”, enter the path of the directory you want:
    smb://home.brynmawr.edu/home/username
    smb://storage.brynmawr.edu/storage
  4. Click the to add this address to your favorites
  5. Click Connect
  6. When prompted, select Registered User and enter your College username and password
  7. In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

