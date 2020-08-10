Mapping your BMC Network Drives

Mapping your network drives allows you to access files stored on your H: or departmental files stored on the S: from your computer.
Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a laptop or desktop computer with internet access
- Off-campus: a connection to the Pulse Secure VPN
Choosing a Network Drive
Note: You can map both drives, simply follow the instructions below twice.
- Home Drive (H:)
- Departmental Drives (S:)
Step-by-Step Instructions
Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.
Windows
- Press thekey on your keyboard
- Search for and open This PC
- At the top, click Computer > Map Network Drive
- For “Drive”, select either H: or S:
- For “Folder”, enter the path of the directory you want:
\\home.brynmawr.edu\home\username
\\storage.brynmawr.edu\storage
- Un-check Reconnect at sign-in
- Check Connect using different credentials
- Click Finish
- When prompted, enter your College username and password
“Remember my credentials” will only work until you change your password
- Click OK
- In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window
MacOS
- Open Finder
- At the top, click Go > Connect to Server
- For “Server Address”, enter the path of the directory you want:
smb://home.brynmawr.edu/home/username
smb://storage.brynmawr.edu/storage
- Click the + to add this address to your favorites
- Click Connect
- When prompted, select Registered User and enter your College username and password
- In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor