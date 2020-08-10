Mapping your BMC Network Drives

Mapping your network drives allows you to access files stored on your H: or departmental files stored on the S: from your computer.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a laptop or desktop computer with internet access

Off-campus: a connection to the Pulse Secure VPN

Choosing a Network Drive

Note: You can map both drives, simply follow the instructions below twice.

Home Drive ( H: )

) Departmental Drives (S:)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Click the drop-down below for the Operating System that applies to you.

Windows Press the key on your keyboard Search for and open This PC At the top, click Computer > Map Network Drive For “Drive”, select either H: or S: For “Folder”, enter the path of the directory you want: \\home.brynmawr.edu\home\username

\\storage.brynmawr.edu\storage Un-check Reconnect at sign-in Check Connect using different credentials Click Finish When prompted, enter your College username and password

“Remember my credentials” will only work until you change your password

Click OK In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window

MacOS Open Finder At the top, click Go > Connect to Server For “Server Address”, enter the path of the directory you want: smb://home.brynmawr.edu/home/username

smb://storage.brynmawr.edu/storage Click the + to add this address to your favorites Click Connect When prompted, select Registered User and enter your College username and password In a few seconds, your mapped drive will open in a new window

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor