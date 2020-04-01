Which Web-Conferencing Tool Should I Use?

Bryn Mawr College has site licenses for three tools you can use to host online meetings: Zoom, Teams, and Skype for Business. All three allow you to schedule, host and record web meetings, in which BMC and non-BMC attendees can share audio, video, screens and a chat window. Below is a comparison of their strengths and limitations to help you determine when to use them.

Zoom

Zoom is a purpose-built web-conferencing tool.

It has built-in features that make it easier to run large collaborative meetings: a fully collaborative whiteboard, polling, and breakout rooms.

It is the best option for meetings that involve Haverford students and other non-BMC participants.

If there is an accessibility need, LITS can schedule real-time, ADA-compliant close-captioning (aka CART services) and transcription for Zoom meetings. These services must be set up in advance, please e-mail help@brynmawr.edu for more information.

Our standard license allows up to 300 attendees per meeting*

*If you need to host larger online events, please email help@brynmawr.edu for information on options.

Teams

Teams is an Office 365 instant-messaging (IM) and virtual-meeting tool.

It was designed for groups of users within a particular organization; although you can invite non-BMC users to meetings, they will not have access to some features (e.g., Whiteboard) and they will not be visible in your Contacts.

Users can turn on live Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) captioning in Teams, but it falls short of the 99% accuracy level required for full ADA compliance. If there is an accessibility need, please email help@brynmawr.edu about switching to Zoom.

It lacks built-in polling and breakout rooms.

Our license allows up to 250 attendees.

Skype for Business