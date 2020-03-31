Get a Panopto Account

Currently Panopto is configured to identify, authorize and provision accounts through Moodle, which means you will need to access it through Moodle the first time you use it in order to record or upload videos. (Viewers do not necessarily need a Panopto account or Moodle access to see videos hosted in Panopto: see Sharing Panopto Recordings Outside of Moodle for more information.)

All current Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff can get for Panopto accounts for academic and college-business video creation and streaming purposes. (Community members looking for place to store and stream personal videos should explore alternative platforms such as YouTube.)

If you don’t have a Teacher role in a Moodle course (or aren’t sure), email help@brynmawr.edu and let us know that you need a Panopto account but aren’t a Teacher in Moodle. We will enroll you as a Teacher in a dummy course we’ve created for this purpose.

Once you have a Teacher role in a Moodle course, activate your Panopto account:

Log into Moodle. Open the course in which you have a Teacher role. Click Course Settings in the Panopto block in the right sidebar. Don’t see a Panopto block? Turn editing on, scroll down left sidebar and click Add a Block, then choose Panopto from the list. If prompted to authenticate, choose Moodle as the method and enter your college username and password. You should enter Panopto with the Settings window for the course you entered open; click the x in the upper right to close the window. Click on the Home button in the left sidebar to get to your Home page.

You only need to log in through Moodle the FIRST TIME to activate your account. After that, you can go directly to https://brynmawr.hosted.panopto.com/ and log in using the Moodle authentication option.

For more information on how to use Panopto, see their Getting Started videos and documentation.

LITS prioritized integrating Panopto with Moodle due to its heavy academic use. LITS does plan to integrate it with an additional SSO (single sign-on) system to make it easier for non-Moodle users to get accounts in the future.