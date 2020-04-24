Accessing Financial Edge Off Campus

Community members working off-campus on a College-provided computer can access Financial Edge. The following instructions will show you how to set that up.

Before you start, the are two steps you must complete to be able to set up and use Financial Edge:

Set up the College’s VPN (Click here for VPN instructions.) Set up the Duo Mobile app (Click here for Duo Mobile instructions.)

If you are looking to use Financial Edge off-campus on a personal computer, or if you have any questions about this guide, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or call us at 610-526-7440.

Setting up Financial Edge Access

Step 1: Open Software Center

You’ll use an item in the Software Center to set up your computer to access Financial Edge remotely. You will need to be connected to the VPN to use the Software Center. (See: before you start)

In macOS, to open Software Center, click on the Software Center icon in your dock:

In Windows, to open the Software Center, type “software center” into the search bar in the bottom left of your screen, then select the Software Center app from the search results to open it:

Step 2: Install Financial Edge

In Software Center, find the item called Financial Edge. You can use the search bar within Software Center to find it if you’re having difficulty locating it in the list of applications. Then, click on the item, and click again on “Install” (or “Reinstall”) to run the item.

When when the installation is done running, a shortcut for Financial Edge will be created.

For macOS users, the shortcut will be on your desktop.

users, the shortcut will be on your desktop. For Windows users, the shortcut will be in the Start Menu.

Using Financial Edge Off-Campus

Reminder: To use the Financial Edge shortcut, there are two requirements beyond the setup above: You must be signed in to the VPN, and you must have the Duo Mobile app set up on a smartphone or tablet.

First, open the Financial Edge shortcut by clicking it in the Start Menu (Windows) or double clicking it on the desktop (macOS). When the app has opened, make sure you have your Duo Mobile device with you, then sign in with your College username and password. Open the Duo Mobile app on your device. You will get a Duo push in the app, but you will not get a push notification .

. Tap the bright green banner at the top of the app when the Duo request arrives to open the prompt and approve it as normal.

You are now signed in and can proceed to use Financial Edge as normal.

Questions?

If you have any questions about this guide, or if you are looking to use Financial Edge off-campus on a personal computer, don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor