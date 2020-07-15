Panopto: Sharing Recordings

By default, videos that you create or upload to Panopto will “inherit” or have the same Share settings as the folder in which you place them.

Permission Options

There are four levels of permissions for videos and folders, in increasing order of visibility or “publicness”:

Specific people — Only specific users and groups can view . Limits viewing and editing access to specific individuals or groups that you name. Videos shared this way will show up in the user’s Shared with me folder; folders will show up in the Browse section of their left sidebar.

. Limits viewing and editing access to specific individuals or groups that you name. Videos shared this way will show up in the user’s folder; folders will show up in the section of their left sidebar. Anyone at your organization with the link — Unlisted, anyone at your organization who has the link can view. People can only view this video or the videos in this folder, if they click on a link you shared with them AND they can log in to our Panopto site (i.e., they are a current student, faculty, or staff member). Use this option if you want to share a video with many people, but don’t want people outside of Bryn Mawr to be able to see it.

People can only view this video or the videos in this folder, if they click on a link you shared with them AND they can log in to our Panopto site (i.e., they are a current student, faculty, or staff member). Use this option if you want to share a video with many people, but don’t want people outside of Bryn Mawr to be able to see it. Anyone at your organization — Anyone at your organization can find and view. Anyone with an account on our Panopto site will be able to view this video or the videos in this folder AND the video(s) will show up in their Everything folders, the What’s New section of their homepages, and when they search and browse the video library. Only use this option if you really want to make this video visible to everyone at Bryn Mawr College.

Anyone with an account on our Panopto site will be able to view this video or the videos in this folder AND the video(s) will show up in their folders, the section of their homepages, and when they search and browse the video library. Only use this option if you really want to make this video visible to everyone at Bryn Mawr College. Anyone with the link — Unlisted, anyone who has the can view. No sign-in required. Anyone who has the link can watch the video; they do not need to log in to Bryn Mawr’s Panopto site. Use this option if you are posting a video on a website for public viewing or emailing a link to people who are not current students, faculty, or staff.

Checking and Changing Who Can See Videos

Click a video or folder’s Share icon to open its Settings > Share page.

The share icon appears in different places on different screens, but it always shaped like a less than symbol and will be labeled “Share” if you hover over it.

Permissions are controlled by settings under Who has access:

If the permissions were inherited from a folder, that folder will be named. Click on the folder name to view and/or change settings for that folder.

You can change the settings for the currently selected video only immediately below

Getting a Public Link for a Recording

For example, the image below is a screen shot of the Settings > Share window for a video (or “session”) titled, “How to Create a Voice-Over PowerPoint (on PC),” which we recorded to the folder for the Moodle course, ” Academic Continuity During COVID-19,” but wanted to also publish on a web page.

Under Who has access is a message stating this video inherits the permissions of the “Academic Continuity during COVID-19” course folder in which it is located. In this case, the permission for the inherited was “Anyone with the link” can view. If it was not, we could select that here in order to change the setting for just this video. Because “Anyone with the link” is visible, when we copy the sharing Link at the top of this page and paste it into an email, an instant message, or a web page, anyone who clicks on that link will be able to view the video, without signing into Panopto.

Sharing Panopto Recordings through Moodle

Panopto folders are automatically created for any Moodle courses that contains the Panopto block. These folders are set up so that only course participants can view the videos they contain and only participants with a Teacher role can create them. Who has access will be set to Specific people, and when you click the blue links for the different groups, they will match the participants list (Viewers) and the list of teachers (Creator, Publisher).

Anything you upload or record to these folders will automatically be available to these groups. The latest recordings will show up in the Panopto block. You can also add links to Panopto videos or embed them at different points in your Moodle page, if you want to control where in the course they show up. As long as you keep “Who has access” set to Specific people, your videos will remain accessible only to people enrolled in the course.