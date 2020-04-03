Creating an Institutional Zoom Account

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.
Before you start, you may need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access
Table of Contents:
Overview
Zoom is a purpose-built web-conferencing tool. It has features that make it easier to run large collaborative meetings: a fully collaborative whiteboard, polling, and breakout rooms. Our license allows up to 300 attendees per meeting*
*If you need to host larger events, contact LITS at help@brynmawr.edu to discuss options
Creating your Zoom Pro account
A Zoom Pro account is not required to use Zoom, but can be helpful if you are an instructor, TA, or host group meetings.
If you DO NOT already have a Zoom account:
- Navigate to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us
- Click Sign in and enter your Bryn Mawr credentials
- Download the free Zoom app to your device(s)
If you DO already have a Zoom account:
- Navigate to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us
- Click Sign in and enter your Bryn Mawr credentials
- You will be prompted to migrate your account.
- If you have a free account… click Switch to the new account and you will get the benefits of a Pro account.
- If you have a Pro account… either option is fine, there will be no noticeable change either way.
- Download the free Zoom app to your device(s)
More Information
- For instructors, see our Teaching Online with Zoom Tech Doc
- For meeting hosts, see our Hosting a Zoom Meeting Tech Doc
- For students & meeting attendees, see our Attending a Zoom Meeting Tech Doc
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor