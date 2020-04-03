Creating an Institutional Zoom Account

As of April 2020 — members of Bryn Mawr College can get a Pro Zoom account under the BMC site license using your BMC credentials.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access

Overview

Zoom is a purpose-built web-conferencing tool. It has features that make it easier to run large collaborative meetings: a fully collaborative whiteboard, polling, and breakout rooms. Our license allows up to 300 attendees per meeting*

*If you need to host larger events, contact LITS at help@brynmawr.edu to discuss options

Creating your Zoom Pro account

A Zoom Pro account is not required to use Zoom, but can be helpful if you are an instructor, TA, or host group meetings.

If you DO NOT already have a Zoom account:

Navigate to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us Click Sign in and enter your Bryn Mawr credentials Download the free Zoom app to your device(s)

If you DO already have a Zoom account:

Navigate to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us Click Sign in and enter your Bryn Mawr credentials You will be prompted to migrate your account.

If you have a free account… click Switch to the new account and you will get the benefits of a Pro account.

If you have a Pro account… either option is fine, there will be no noticeable change either way. Download the free Zoom app to your device(s)

More Information

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor