This documentation covers the basics of creating and hosting Zoom meetings for Bryn Mawr staff members. If you’re a faculty member looking to teach with Zoom, please refer to our Teaching with Zoom documentation. If you need more advanced features such as polling, breakout rooms or recording your meeting, please refer to our Advanced Features in Zoom documentation. If you need to create a Zoom account under our site license, please refer to our How to Create a Zoom Account documentation.

Scheduling meetings:

Since most staff members are already accustomed to creating meetings through Outlook, we recommend using the Microsoft Zoom plug-in for scheduling your meetings (as detailed below). However, if you can also create your meetings using the Zoom Desktop client or in your browser through https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us

Adding the Zoom plug-in to webmail and/or the Outlook desktop app will enable you to schedule Zoom meetings within those applications, just as you can with Teams and Skype for Business. If you use both webmail and the Outlook desktop app, adding the plug-in to one will also install it on the other. Before attempting to schedule your meeting, make sure you have created a Zoom account under our site license.

Adding the Microsoft Zoom Add-In to Webmail: Log in to webmail.brynmawr.edu. Switch to your Calendar and click Create new event. In the dialog window, click on the … (three dots) at the right of the top menu bar. Choose Get Add-Ins from the drop-down menu. Click Admin-managed, look for the Zoom for Outlook option, and click Add. You may have to manually close the window once the install is finished. You should now see a small blue Zoom icon in the top menu bar, pictured below. Adding the Microsoft Zoom Add-In to the Outlook 2016 Desktop app: Open Outlook. Click the Get Add-Ins button in the top menu bar. Click Admin-managed, look for the Zoom for Outlook option and click Add. You may have to manually close the window once the install is finished. When you create a new event, you will now see blue Create a Zoom meeting and Zoom Settings buttons in the top menu bar. Once you’ve installed the plug-in, whenever you create a new meeting click the Zoom button to add a create a Zoom meeting and add the meeting info to the calendar invite. Note: The meeting settings will automatically populate with your default settings found in your Zoom web portal in My Meeting Settings. For your security, the default settings of Bryn Mawr activate the waiting room for all meetings and password-protect them. If you need to change your settings for a specific meeting (i.e. adding alternative hosts before the meeting begins or allowing Bryn Mawr users to bypass the waiting room) you can change your default settings in the Zoom web portal or change individual meeting settings. Please reach out to help@brynmawr.edu for more information.

Hosting your Meeting:

Download Zoom Client for Meetings to your computer and sign-in using your Bryn Mawr email and password.

Joining a meeting Open the Zoom Client in your Desktop

Click on Meetings on the top bar. Find your desired meeting and click on Start

After you click Start in Zoom, if prompted, click Join with Computer Audio

Click on the Microphone icon to mute and unmute yourself, and the camera icon to turn your webcam on or off. Letting your participants in

By default, Zoom activates the lobby for all to let you control who has access to your meetings. That means you will need to let your participants into the meeting.

Zoom will alert you when someone is waiting in the waiting room by placing a notification over the Manage Participants icon in the menu bar.

As the meeting host, click Manage Participants. From here you have two options: If you see a list of people whose names you are familiar with, you can click Admit all .

You can also Admit just one person, or deny those that seem to have found your meeting by mistake. Click Admit to have the participant join the meeting or Remove to have them removed from the waiting room

to have the participant join the meeting or to have them removed from the waiting room

Need more?

