Advanced Features in Zoom

Breakout rooms:

Zoom allows you to split your students/meeting participants into separate breakout rooms for small group projects and discussions.

Breakout rooms are enabled by default for Bryn Mawr enterprise Zoom licenses. While you can pre-assign breakout rooms during the setup process, we recommend setting them up manually during each meeting. In order to pre-assign breakout rooms, all of your students would need to have personal accounts setup, which is most likely not the case since students do not need to have their own accounts to join one of your sessions.

In their own breakout rooms, your students can share their screens and exchange chats with the other participants in the same room. They can also click the Ask for Help button to request help from you or any co-hosts. To learn how to create and manage breakout rooms step by step visit the Manage Breakout Rooms documentation by Zoom.

Polling:

Do you teach with clickers or need to get instant student feedback throughout your instruction? You will want to use Zoom’s Polling functionality. We enable Polling by default. If for any reason you can’t see the Poll option in the meeting management page as described below, please refer to the Enable Polling in your own meetings session in Zoom’s documentation. Here is a video on how to use the polling tool by Zoom, if you’d prefer watching someone do it.

To create a poll you MUST log in to Zoom through your browser (https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us) and you need to have your Zoom meeting scheduled first.

Visit the Zoom documentation for step-by-step about creating, launching and downloading results (from) a poll.

Remote Control Feature

If you need to help a meeting participant troubleshoot, the remote control feature can prove itself helpful. The Remote Control Feature allows you to take control of another participant’s screen in a meeting. You can either request remote control of another participant’s screen or the other participant can give control to you.

Co-hosts

If you are teaching with somebody else or have a TA, consider assigning a Co-Host. Co-hosts need to have their own zoom accounts. Co-Hosts can manage the administrative side of the meeting, such as managing participants or starting/stopping the recording. The host must assign a co-host. There is no limitation on the number of Co-Hosts you can have in a meeting. Co-Hosts cannot start breakout rooms or move participants from one breakout room to another, but they can move between breakout rooms. Please see the instructions above in the breakout section. If you want somebody to start a meeting, you need to assign an Alternative Host. (Co-Hosts cannot start a meeting, but Alternative Hosts can.) You can also see Host and Co-Host Controls in a Meeting and Roles in a meeting for limitations.