Install and Use the Zoom Add-In for Webmail/Outlook

Adding the Zoom for Outlook add-in to Webmail or the Outlook desktop app will enable you to schedule Zoom meetings from within those applications, just as you can with Teams and Skype for Business. If you use both Webmail and the Outlook desktop app, adding the add-in to one will also install it on the other.

To add Zoom to Webmail:

Log in to webmail.brynmawr.edu. Switch to your Calendar and click Create new event. In the dialog window, click on the … (three dots) at the right of the top menu bar. Choose Get Add-Ins from the drop-down menu. Click Admin-managed, look for the Zoom for Outlook option, and click Add. You may have to manually close the window once the install is finished. You should now see a small blue Zoom icon in the top menu bar.

To add Zoom to the Outlook 2016 desktop app:

Open Outlook. Click the Get Add-Ins button in the top menu bar. Click Admin-managed, look for the Zoom for Outlook option, and click Add. You may have to manually close the window once the install is finished. When you create a new event, you will now see blue Add a Zoom meeting and Settings buttons in the top menu bar.

Once you’ve installed the add-in, whenever you create a new meeting click the Zoom button to create a Zoom meeting and add the meeting info to the calendar invite.